NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council met for their sole meeting of July Monday evening at the Beechwood Senior Center and listened to several presentations, including an update from Finance Director Jim Lathrop on the American Rescue Plan as well as a presentation from North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle on the need for a new public safety complex in town.
As a town, Lathrop said the Town of North Kingstown is subject to receive $2,755,190 in non-entitled communities funds, $5,112,934 in county government funds, as county government plays a stronger municipal role in other parts of the country that are locally performed by municipalities, $1,775,065 in education funds for the school district and an unknown number of funds for libraries that will be managed at the state level.
“We hope we’ll be getting both funds by the end of next fiscal year,” Town Manager Ralph Mollis said.
Mollis stressed the importance of using these funds on one time only projects, as putting them towards projects needing recurring funding could interfere with the stream of funding needed for them, especially once the funds from the American Rescue Plan ran out.
While not committing to any official projects yet, Town Council President Greg Mancini suggested the town look into creating more walking and biking spaces for pedestrians and cyclists in town with some of the funds.
The council also heard from Kettelle, who delivered an updated assessment on a potential new public safety complex.
“We didn’t come here with the intent of stomping our feet,” Kettelle said, adding that his department as well as the police department do get by with their current situation, but that the condition of their facility, on a site which there has been a public safety presence for 73 years, is deteriorating and both departments are outgrowing the space, and added that with a debt cliff coming in the net few years, he suggested the town put some of it towards a new public safety complex rather than make repairs and renovations to the current structure, something he said will cost the town more in the long run.
He praised the council and the town for their support in his department’s personnel needs over the years, but said facilities needs have come up short and pointed to several areas of concern with the current complex, including an unsecure parking area for the personal vehicles of police and fire, the station bay being too small to support the size and weight of most modern fire engines and ladders and persistent mold issues, particularly on the police side of the building.
“This building has exceeded its useful life,” Kettelle said.
He also said that with about a combined square footage of 21,000, the facility was smaller than those of many of its neighbors, including East Greenwich, which has a little over half the population of North Kingstown, and added that the fire department receives a much larger volume of calls for a much larger town population than they had when the facility first opened.
Kettelle called on the council to invest in the town’s public safety departments and their futures by supporting construction of a new facility, something which Councilor Katie Anderson said she saw the need for after her tour with fellow Councilor Kim Page.
“I was struck by the lack of privacy, the lack of security and the lack of dignity for our first responders,” Anderson said, adding she had also noticed and heard about issues with the jail cells during her tour, as well as the lack of a women’s locker room.
Page agreed with her sentiments, and Kettelle will present further at the Aug. 16 meeting.
All votes taken on the evening were unanimous, though Councilor Kerry McKay was unable to attend the meeting.
The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Beechwood Senior Center.
