SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Town Council members have come to a fork in the road for considering approaches to upgrading school improvements, including what should happen to an aging, decaying and nearly 60-percent empty high school.
This week the council received an extensive and detailed report on deficiencies, costs and remedies for the problems in the schools systemwide. The fate of the high school centered prominently in the report from the school building committee.
“Everything is coming into focus now,” said Town Manager James Manni, a member of the eight-member committee that has held 13 meetings to collect information about schools, curriculum and building needs for this comprehensive study.
It follows voters’ overwhelming rejection in 2021 of the town’s proposal for up to $85 million in bonds for a sweeping school facilities improvement program.
That vote marked the conclusion of months of planning and public outreach efforts by supporters of the project to move the high school from Columbia Street to the Curtis Corner Middle School building and to renovate and expand it.
The project was set to move forward only if voters approved the bond referendum and state authorities approved the application for reimbursement. By rejecting the bond, any requests for state reimbursement had to begin again.
That request — which can have significantly lower town costs for this kind of work — and the need for long-term school improvements are driving in part this new round of data, proposals and options to consider.
The town has until December 2023 to take advantage of state-enhanced reimbursement at 52.5% for new construction or renovations.
However, the town also needs to look at the balance of large multi-million projects and how much it will bond. The bonding process involves the town borrowing money and then paying it back with interest over long periods, such as 20 or 30 years.
In this case, the largest chunk deals with either a new high school estimated at $125 million or renovation at about $65 million that does not bring all the upgrades and energy cost-savings that come with new construction, according to the report.
The 1954 building with grades 9-12 is estimated to need $49.5 million in repairs over the next decade. At the same time, enrollment is expected to drop from about 860 to just about 703 in the next four or fewer years.
At present, about 60 percent of the building goes unused every day. One question often swirling in the minds of town and school officials — as well as parents and townspeople without children in schools — has often pointed to whether to preserve that building.
Coupled with that thought is whether now is the time to achieve long-term cost savings on expenses, such as energy, and other infrastructure improvements in a town investment for a new building.
A new building is also touted to offer more updated infrastructure and technology used to provide updated educational opportunities in a changing and competitive world.
The report, mostly a financial analysis in many aspects, did not address what the town should do with the building should voters approve a bond that includes a new high school.
In addition, another $41 million is listed for matters such as deferred maintenance in elementary and middle schools, Broad Rock Middle School Innovation’s programmatic improvements, the Hazard Building’s deferred maintenance and a variety of elementary school improvements such as gymnasiums, media centers, restrooms and teacher planning.
The report also looked at deferred maintenance costs. In the next decade that cost is estimated at $102.8 million and the immediate need at $37.5 million.
Manni explained that the report focuses on all these costs and options so that town council members could offer to voters a bond package for their decision on its value to the community.
The report, which leans toward the benefits of a new high school, immediately focuses on the need to “right size” the building due to unused portions and a declining high school-age population in town.
Council members Monday evening asked school building committee representatives a number of financial questions, especially how the costs would affect the town’s bond rating.
“I would say that the Town Council is open to proposals for a new or renovated high school, but is concerned about how it would be paid for,” Manni said, pointing out that the council wants to see a 30-year payback analysis for the various scenarios. The report used a 20-year analysis.
He also said that the council would like a shared responsibility with the School Department on costs.
It would help to lower the debt expense for bonding, he said. For instance, if the town bonded the entire $125 million for a new school, according to the report, it comes with a nearly $300 estimated annual increase to taxpayers with a 20-year bond.
Manni said that sharing of responsibility means the school department would need to find various savings opportunities in school operations and expenses.
