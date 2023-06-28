SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown School Superintendent Mark Prince has resigned after one year on the job and has agreed to a separation agreement with the district following a tumultuous six months that saw disagreements over school finances and ongoing administrative concerns by the School Committee.
The School Committee Tuesday afternoon met in closed session to the public. It later returned to the public meeting portion at which it voted unanimously to accept a negotiated deal.
Prince’s resignation is effective immediately. The terms of his severance package were not disclosed in the public meeting. The committee appointed Robert Littlefield, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals as interim superintendent.
For the full story, pick up this week's Independent Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.