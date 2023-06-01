SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In the next few days voters will be making up their minds on cutting $1.5 million from the school budget and advocates on both sides are pressuring friends, family and others cast their ballot on Tuesday.
The referendum challenges the Town Council’s approved budget of $55.9 million in a town taxpayer contribution to schools. Proponents of the reduction say that a 25.5% drop in enrollment since 2011 warrants a lower amount of funds from state-required “level funding,” also called a “maintenance of effort” under state law.
School officials have decided to fight back strongly with statements indicating the reduction will lead to the elimination of fall high school sports, elementary school music programs and many teachers and coaches to achieve a forced reduction that turns state law on its head.
State law requires towns to provide, at minimum, a level-funded school budget from year to year. It means no cuts below the previous year’s taxpayer-contributed amount can be given unless certain conditions are met. One is decreasing enrollment, which referendum proponents cite for bypassing the required amount that the Town Council has already approved.
“Anecdotally, RIDE (Rhode Island Department of Education) does not recall the per-pupil formula being used in the last decade,” Ashley Cullinane, a spokeswoman for the state department, said last week.
Any effort to bypass state law or adequate funding for staff and programs they support most likely would be met with a court challenge to prevent an $1.5 million cut voters approve.
An organized texting and email campaign is underway by those wanting to prevent the referendum from passing a cut. A similar referendum in 2020 had a razor-thin margin of defeat.
There are currently over 20,000 active voters in South Kingstown. In 2020, there was a similar number of registered voters and just 3,139 people voted in the referendum.
Officials and referendum supporters are attempting to turn out at least that number and more, they say. Each side said it considers the issue a turning point in a future for the town schools.
“We were satisfied that the educational and financial professionals had prepared an appropriate, level-funded budget for the schools,” said Town Council President Rory H. McEntee, noting that a cut is unnecessary because 2023-24 will be the fourth year in a row that the school spending did not get any increase in town tax funds.
“The Town Council voted unanimously in favor of the proposed level-funded budget. The referendum’s attempt to cut the school budget is simply unwise,” he said.
School Superintendent Mark Prince said, “The referendum will reduce household taxes between 22 and 23 cents. What’s the collective value of 22 or 23 cents? It is 22 employees” and the various middle school and high school programs they make possible.
Jim O’Neill, a former town council member, is leading the charge for the referendum with local resident Dorald Beasley. O’Neill hinted that he and Beasley’s efforts are as much about cutting the budget as stopping a proposed $125 million high school project.
“An inflated school budget cannot co-exist with a $125 million new high school bond cost; they are inseparable,” he told this newspaper Tuesday.
He claimed that the 2002 Broad Rock Middle School opening remains “an unprecedented staffing scandal” by adding 102 new employees while town school enrollment and a declining birth rate fell dramatically.
“Without those millions having accumulating in our current $56 million budget the base budget would be 10 percent lower at $51 million; enough savings to pay for the new high school,” he said.
According to Town Clerk Susan Flynn, the all-day budget referendum will take place at the Community Recreation Center. Paper ballots will be used and then placed into a voting machine to be counted in the same manner as state elections.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A valid photo identification is required to vote
Results will be publicly announced at the Recreation Center that night when counting is complete and the Board of Canvassers has certified the results.
The results will be posted on the Town website by the next morning.
The town is also making available this week “Emergency ballots” for those who cannot go to the polls on Tuesday or need a ballot brought to them at home. Ballots will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall and completed votes can be placed in the drop box outside of Town Hall until a 4 p.m. deadline on Monday.
There is no required “proof” of an emergency to obtain such a ballot, but Flynn also said should not be characterized as “early” voting.
She noted that her office budgets over $9,000 to pay for this budget referendum. The town’s Board of Canvassers oversees and administers it.
“We have hired 17 poll workers for the day of the referendum,” she explained, and these people are supplemented by staff in the Town Clerk’s Office and assistance provided by staff from the Recreation Center, Highway Division and Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.