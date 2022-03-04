SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The two independent fire districts in South Kingstown would get a little more than $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds under a “fair share” proposal they’ve brought to town officials.
The town has started the process of determining where its $8.95 million share of the federal infrastructure and COVID-19 relief money will go, but the Union and Kingston fire districts are not slated to receive any funds of their own.
“We just wanted to make sure we are still in the conversation,” Union Fire District Chief Steve Pinch said. “We’d like to be able to do some long-overdue things in the district – things that benefit the town but that you wouldn’t be able to do in your normal budget.”
The bill, however, contains provisions for fire districts and nonprofit organizations to benefit from the money the municipalities receive. Nearby communities with both municipal departments and separate self-taxing fire districts, such as Hopkinton, Richmond and Westerly, have indicated they will benefit from ARPA funds.
“Most of the fire districts in the state are asking the towns which they’re a part of, that they provide the fire protection for, to be able to help them with the American Rescue funds,” Pinch said.
Other towns with municipal departments, such as Narragansett and North Kingstown, stand to receive ARPA money through each town’s budget.
South Kingstown Town Council President Rory McEntee said the council hasn’t yet started to look at funding for outside agencies, but still welcomed the districts’ input.
“I don’t think it’s sort of ripe right now for a presentation. We’d like to have it on a fairground system where all outside agencies are able to do it,” McEntee said. “We take it seriously, we’re just not at a point currently where we’re able to entertain such requests.”
The proposal asks for the town to allocate 4.58 percent of its ARPA funds to the districts. That would be proportionately split between them based on each district’s tax burden to the town – 3.8 percent for Union, and 0.78 percent for Kingston.
In dollar amounts, Union would receive $340,100 and Kingston $69,810.
The fire districts argue that the award would allow them to address the direct affects of COVID-19 response since March 2020, and help their taxpayers.
Each has had to purchase large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE), and has seen a reduction in the amount of taxes they collect because of pandemic-related unemployment.
In the same two-year span, they’ve also seen an increase in the number of emergency calls, according to numbers they provided.
Union fire district reported 1,038 calls in 2019, 1,138 in 2020 and 1,262 in 2021. For Kingston, calls totaled 627 in 2019, 511 in 2020 and 741 in 2021.
Pinch said the fire districts would “be happy to come back” when the council is ready to consider ARPA funding for outside agencies.
