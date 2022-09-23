KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island’s nearly $15 million renovation of Ranger Hall, the new home to the Harrington School of Communication and Media, is complete.
Upgrades finished in August, just before students began arriving on campus for the fall semester. A formal grand opening for the facility is planned for late October, URI officials said.
Students starting their classes will be able to make use of the building’s new media and film labs, video editing suites, active-learning classrooms and computer labs. The new spaces in Ranger complement communication and media facilities elsewhere on campus, including Harrington’s Broadcast Center in Chafee Hall.
The renovations also provide space for Harrington’s administrative staff, giving students easy access to advising and other services.
“Ranger now provides the Harrington School with a true home on campus,” Harrington School Director and journalism professor Ammina Kothari said. “It’s very exciting to watch our students getting to know this new space.”
Kothari said it’s rare for a communication and media school to have a dedicated building with state-of-the-art facilities.
“This is an exciting moment for the Harrington School and for the university as a whole,” Kothari said. “It goes a long way toward creating an inclusive community across our academic programs where our students can meet, collaborate, learn and create.”
Initial work on the historic Ranger Hall, located on URI’s quad, began in 2016.
The first part of the project renovated Ranger’s first floor. That phase created a film screening room, video editing suites with modern computers and software, computer labs, classroom space and a living/learning room for students to gather, study and collaborate. A media equipment center provides cameras, microphones and other equipment for multimedia projects.
The final phase renovated Ranger’s second, third and fourth floors, opening an additional 23,600 square feet of usable space.
It adds a total of seven new classrooms, including active-learning classrooms designed for student collaboration. Two new editing suites are available for visual media projects.
The new film production lab serves as a teaching sound stage, with a green screen, property room and space to build walled sets. Informal study spaces throughout the building offer students spaces to work, relax or chat with classmates.
“They designed this space to better reflect the way our community operates,” Abby Wildgoose, a junior film media major from Warwick, said. “The students who go to Ranger know they’re entering a space where community is the base of our education.”
Christoff Bandele, a junior film media major, looks forward to using some of Ranger’s specialized spaces.
“I’m really excited to see what the new and improved Ranger has to offer,” he said. “With the new film production lab and upgraded editing suites, I’m excited to see what the new school year will bring and what I’ll be able to produce.”
A host of donors, led by Richard and Jean Harrington, along with funding from URI made work on the facility possible.
The Harrington School offers seven academic programs, including communication studies, journalism, public relations, sports communication and media, writing and rhetoric, film media and more.
Kothari said they’re interconnected in ways that give students opportunities to collaborate. Having Ranger Hall as Harrington’s hub on campus will deepen those collaborations.
“This building is about bringing people together,” Kothari said. “We’re building community among our students and faculty and adding to the vibrancy of the campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.