SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After lengthy discussion of four different options to reduce the proposed tax rate, South Kingstown’s Town Council adopted a preliminary budget Monday — but with instructions to look for more ways to cut spending.
The $102.5 million budget for 2022-23 goes to public hearings April 14 and 18.
School expenditures would increase by a half percent while South Kingstown’s general operating fund would see an 8 percent hike.
The budget’s proposed tax rate, which is what the town charges per $1,000 of assessed property value, would fall 23.74 percent, from the current $14.45 to $11.02.
That reflects the recent town-wide revaluation which has resulted in assessments that have skyrocketed for some homeowners.
A breakdown of the budget shows the schools spending $62.2 million, while the town would allocate $29.5 million.
Among the proposed changes on the municipal side are the addition of a third shift to the town’s EMS services and two additional community police officers.
Discussion among the council members Monday focused on how to cut pennies off of the tax rate in an effort to soften the blow for taxpayers reeling from inflation and the higher assessments.
The options laid out for the council reduced the proposed 11.02 tax rate in steps, from 3 cents to 5 cents and lastly by 7 cents, to 10.95.
The cuts are made through a combination of health care and post employment benefits savings, cuts to the council contingency fund and other areas. It also includes a $150,000 reduction in debt service and an increase in the general fund transfer to the budget.
Trying to level-fund the budget at the same level as this year would require $1.2 million in staff and/or service cuts, Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said.
Council members didn’t want to make cuts that large, but directed town staff to review department budgets for further reductions, rather than use money from the general fund.
“I think it’s imperative for the council to ensure that taxes are kept as low as we can while at the same time ensuring an efficient budget that provides the quality services that people expect,” Council President Rory McEntee said.
“Everybody makes choices when they don’t have enough money and the bills have to get paid,” council member Deborah Bergner added.
Contracts for personnel and benefits would increase by 2.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
The proposed property tax levy is $75.7 million, up 2.26 percent or $1.6 million from 2021-22. The town also collects about $10 million in non property tax revenue.
The property tax transfer to the schools would be flat, the same as this year’s $55.9 million.
Figures for the school department project $4.8 million in state aid coming, an increase of 0.66 percent.
Other municipal spending includes senior services, the guild, recreation center, water and wastewater and solid waste funds as well as debt service.
