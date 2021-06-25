Amid the ongoing debate over the role of policing, one tool that has found increasing support is the body-worn camera.
Cameras may offer both better protection and more accountability for the both officers and civilians, say law enforcement officials.
Currently only six Rhode Island departments — including a state police pilot program — have them now. None are local or in South County.
“Since the national call for increased police accountability, every department knows that they are just one incident away from being in the national spotlight so there is a desire to protect the town and the officers by having that footage,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan told The Independent this week.
He is a member of a four-person committee from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, along with the state attorney general’s office and the R.I. state police studying the variety of issues, including costs, for departments.
“Every police department in the state has expressed interest in being a part of this,” Corrigan said of cameras and whose review is included in the association’s “Twenty for 2020 Campaign” designed to raise awareness about police professional training, openness, communication and human rights.
The campaign and body cameras attempt to address accusations of bias excessive force by police nationwide. The camera effort has recently been boosted by state officials who want to provide five years of taxpayer funding for equipping about 1,700 officers in departments statewide.
State and law enforcement officials said that the committee will establish rules and responsibilities for municipalities accepting state funds for the program.
A July 2020 University of Maryland School of Public Policy survey found 90% support for police officers being required to wear body cameras, including 85% of Republicans, 86% of independents, and 94% of Democrats
Known in law enforcement by the term BWC, short for body-worn cameras, they come amid technology changes that have put video recorders just a button away today on cell phones, which bystanders and sometimes suspects themselves use to film encounters with the police.
“Also, officers are calling for this technology because they find themselves frequently being video recorded by citizens and with BWC they are at least ensured to have all of the footage for the incident and to capture the behavior of subjects whom officers are dealing with,” Corrigan explained.
He added that cameras help with recording everyone’s actions when contentious incidents occur and research shows it provides a check-and-balance on civilians’ behavior as well as the professionalism of police officers.
However, police authorities and Corrigan said, the work ahead in Rhode Island involves examining specific technology, camera uses on incidents, such potential or actual crime scenes and traffic stops, and the disclosure of recordings for prosecution and to the public.
Among key issues that need to be addressed in this policy include when to activate a camera, when to deactivate a camera, notice of recording to the public, officer review of video, compliance mechanisms and video-records retention.
Pros and Cons
Britannica Group, gatherers of data and information for encyclopedias, did a study of the pros and cons of police body-worn cameras.
On the positive side, Britannica found:
• Police body cameras improve police accountability and lower reports of police misconduct.
Police body cameras provide visual and audio evidence that can independently verify events. In Texas, a police officer was fired, charged with murder, and sentenced to prison after body-worn camera footage contradicted his initial statement in a shooting of an unarmed youth.
These cameras have also contradicted offenders’ statements that police used excessive force against them.
• Police body cameras are a powerful tool in domestic violence cases.
When an officer wearing a camera arrives at a domestic violence scene, the camera is able to record the immediate aftermath of the attack, including injuries the victim has suffered.
Victims may also feel more secure in their testimony with video evidence backing up their statements.
• Police body cameras are a good police reform tool and have strong support from members of the public.
Police body-worn cameras offer openness and accountability to the public, which is an attempt to mend or strengthen relationships between the police and their communities.
Some police departments also use them for training and show both correct and incorrect ways of handling a particular incident.
Amid the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, a June 2020 Reuters/Ipsos poll found 92% of Americans wanted federal police officers to wear body cams.
On the negative side, Britannica reported:
• Police body cameras are too expensive and unreliable for many police departments.
Equipping police departments with body cameras can be expensive as police forces have to budget not only for the camera but also for ancillary equipment (such as a car charger or mount), training, data storage facilities, extra staff to manage the video data, and maintenance costs.
Under a current R.I. proposal, state taxpayers would pick up a projected $3 million tab for five years and then municipalities would pay the full costs.
It poses the political problem, said some elected officials, of a municipality getting locked into a program it cannot afford without subsidy. If it abandons the program because state money runs out, they face criticism for “hiding” police actions when the real issue is a budget.
It could force towns to carry a financial burden they cannot afford.
For instance, the city of Baltimore budgeted $11.3 million for its police body camera program in 2016. By 2020 those costs had ballooned to over $35 million, according to Britannica’s research.
Many police departments, especially smaller departments with smaller budgets, have tried and later suspended body-worn camera programs citing rising costs of the cameras, maintenance of the programs, employees, and data storage, it said.
• Police body cameras invade the privacy of citizens, potentially exposing victims and subjecting citizens to facial recognition software.
Recording police encounters with the public could lead to the public exposure of private medical conditions and mental illness. Some opponents to the cameras say that victims of crimes, such as rape or domestic abuse, may be further traumatized by recordings.
Informants or witnesses may fear reprisal from criminals or their associates. People being arrested may fear the damage of public exposure, such as being fired from a job.
• Police body cameras decrease the safety of police officers and negatively affect their physical and mental health.
Some reports say officers experience more assaults when wearing body cameras because those filmed reacted more strongly, especially when under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or suffering from mental health problems, Britannica research found.
University of Oklahoma Professor of Law Stephen E. Henderson, stated that the use of police body cameras could become psychologically damaging to officers because of constant surveillance of the camera is always recording.
Next Steps Locally
State and law enforcement officials are targeting the next 12 to 18 months for making them more widely used. Right now, Providence, Cranston, East Providence, Newport, and Tiverton use them routinely.
Each department in the state would be able to decline participating and as well would need to assess its own management of the program, including numbers of cameras, data storage of video, maintenance, and other operational requirements.
“The model policy is going to require input from multiple stakeholders, but we have sufficient expertise in the state to work through this,” Corrigan said, noting that departments receiving state funds would be required to adopt the model policy.
The police chiefs in South Kingstown and North Kingstown said that they are reviewing the work of the committee and are waiting to see more as the final polices are developed.
“We are in the beginning stages of looking at the overall program specifically policy development, camera models, and data storage possibilities,” said Chief Joel Ewing-Chow of South Kingstown.
Chief Patrick Flanagan in North Kingstown said, he would consider getting them “if the state funds the project and there are no hidden costs in the future.”
Cost is also at the top of Corrigan’s concerns in Narragansett.
“Prior to committing to this, I will consult with the town council because after the five-year plan the cost will be on the town to continue the program. The state funding is for first responders so administration and detectives are not included,” he said.
He, as with the other chiefs locally and throughout the state, want to show that they are committed to giving an on-the-scene look at how officers handle their work, which real-time body cameras can help bring, he said.
“Citizens should not conflate the shortcomings of police outside of R.I. with what we are doing here. Many of the reforms that other states are fighting to implement have been long-standing practices here in R.I.,” he said.
“The entire point of the ‘Twenty for 2020’ campaign has been to show what we have been doing to increase professionalism, to identify what further improvements can be made, and to communicate to the public the great job our officers do for them,” the chief said.
