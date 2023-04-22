NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the lining of existing basketball and tennis courts in town for added pickleball play and the $5,302 purchase of paint, six portable pickleball nets and three storage containers.
The town six years ago transformed three tennis courts on Clark Road into pickleball courts, Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Kershaw said on Tuesday.
“That cost about $60,000,” Kershaw said. “Now, obviously pickleball is very popular and the pickleball group … is hoping we transform the existing pickleball courts at Clark Road – totally demo them … and … have 10 new pickleball courts built.”
Currently, there are four pickleball courts.
Narragansett resident Steven Richards at Monday’s meeting brought up that after over a year of dialogue with Parks and Recreation, there is “not a penny” going toward the pickleball courts in the upcoming fiscal budget.
“The pickleball courts that are down there right now are in abysmal shape,” Richards said. “The parking lots are in terrible shape, and the courts are in terrible shape. And there’s no money to deal with that. There’s no money to deal with new courts, there’s no money for anything.”
Kershaw addressed Richards’ concerns on Tuesday.
“Right now, we don’t have the money for that and I didn’t put that in my budget for next year, even though we’re still in the budget process,” Kershaw said. “But the next step, which other communities are doing as well, is making our existing courts multi-functional.”
This would call for the basketball court at Clark Road to have a pickleball court painted on it.
“If they have any people who are waiting (for pickleball) those people can transition and play their games on the existing basketball court.”
At this point, five of the six pickleball nets on the agenda have already been purchased, Kershaw said.
“That will give them five courts to use (at Clark), four designated specifically for pickleball and one court being the re-lining of the basketball court,” Kershaw said. “And then, we’re going to move on to George C. Park, which is just down the road. And we’re gonna line the two existing tennis courts with pickleball lines and we can get two pickleball courts on one tennis court … And then, the basketball court we’re gonna re-line there as well.”
In re-lining the courts, such a project would create 10 additional pickleball courts for play.
“Not including the four we already have,” Kershaw said. “So, it would give us a total of 14.”
The money for the $5,302 purchase will come from the Parks and Recreation’s general operating budget for special programs and ground maintenance.
“We’re always open to suggestions and recommendations,” Kershaw said. “My only reason for not entertaining or doing a whole pickleball complex is because although pickleball is busy — it’s starting to get busy this time of year and into October — it’s a seasonal sport.”
The pickleball court groups usually play during the mornings.
“In the afternoons, the courts are wide open and I often suggested to the group if they could stagger their group, with some playing in the afternoon, maybe setting up some type of schedule. But, they’re pretty steadfast that they all want to be together, they want to play in the mornings and nobody wants to play in the afternoon … That’s why we’re going to line existing courts and give them the opportunity to play in different locations.”
Kershaw said the pickleball group has both advanced players and beginner players.
“All in all, I think making courts multi-functional, the next fiscally responsible step forward to try and help pickleball players more access for areas of plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.