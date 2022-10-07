More than 30 years ago a couple who shared different religions — he Jewish and she Episcopal — sought to have their two congregations share in understanding the common ground in their faiths.
While their names have faded into the gauzy distance history brings, their effort for a joint service and other kinds of connections has lived on for three decades between St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church and Congregation Beth David.
As the crow flies, the congregations are just a short distance from each other in Narragansett. It is also a closeness that has brought various shared activities, including a town beach clean-up this weekend.
“It has been our sincere honor and pleasure to have members of St. Peter’s as our friends and members of our community,” said Rabbi Ethan Adler, with Rev. Craig Swan agreeing that these same sentiments are mutually felt.
Adler said that couple of years ago seeking a joint service spoke to St. Peter’s late Rector Hank Anthony and “we all agreed it was a terrific idea, and so our relationship began.”
Over the years, it has connected the two congregations of different faiths on common ground and understanding about what they share, Swan said.
“I hope the one thing we receive from this partnership is how much alike we are. Together we worship the same God, we share the same foundational stories and archetypes of humanity’s earliest days,” he said in a joint email interview with Adler.
“We believe in the same God of love and reconciliation. What differs for us is our understanding of how God interacts with humanity today,” Swan added.
They also pointed out that what has strengthened the bond between the two congregations are ongoing joint discussions.
In recent years, he has noticed a growing trust among those who regularly participate. This has led to a deeper sharing of our trauma and fears, Adler said.
“What we continue to find is how our faith backgrounds influence and shadow our understanding of history and how we respond to current events. This is not because of the contexts in which we worship, but due to the way history has treated our faiths differently,” the two religious leaders remarked.
Adler and Swan said the congregations have held joint services twice each year since the relationship began.
Typically, Congregation Beth David goes to St Peter’s the Sunday before Thanksgiving and St Peter’s goes to Congregation Beth David the Friday before Memorial Day. At these services, the visiting clergy preaches to the hosting congregation.
“In recent years we have enhanced our time together with joint discussions on topics of interest and shared a time of joint fellowship after the services,” Adler said in their joint statement about the fellowship between them.
“During the pandemic, Rabbi and I produced a joint podcast titled Conversations Between a Rabbi and a Priest,” Swan said, noting that the podcasts are available online on Apple and Spotify.
“We have joined together for prayer during times of national crisis. Congregation Beth David has joined St. Peter’s for special services of prayer to bring an end to gun violence, we have joined with Congregation Beth David for a service of prayer and mourning just after the massacre at a synagogue in Philadelphia,” he said.
Adler and he also pointed on that they have has on occasion joint Bible study discussions.
The beach clean-up is the first joint social project between the two congregations. This event is the result of their gathering in May when the two clergy called upon the congregations to show their unity.
“(It is designed to) celebrate and make known our unique relationship considering the divisiveness brewing on the national level,” both said, adding, “the members of Congregation Beth David took this conversation to heart. It is through the efforts of Beth David’s “ outreach committee;” the beach cleanup was initiated.”
“I am not sure our time together is about learning, but more about discovering how similar we are,” Swan and Adler said.
