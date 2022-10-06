SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — All the news about the Ukrainian people’s struggle to maintain independence has spurred musician Glenn Dewell to jam it up at Mark Lahood’s Java Madness on Monday, Columbus Day.
Dewell said that he’s supporting some family members who have gone to help the International Medical Relief organization, but it’s also an issue that’s touched his heart. Like so many artists, he wants to use his creative talents to help in some way.
“So many families have been forced apart due to the war in Ukraine,” said Dewell, who will donate tips for his performance to that relief fund. “Helping in any way, no matter how small, is important both from the tangible help that the money will provide and the sense of support the refugees feel when they see that people are aware of their difficult situation.”
“They are sundered from their loved ones, many of whom are in the front lines of the fight to regain their homeland,” he added.
Dewell said that once he posted this event at Java, several musical friends offered to join him.
The others include Pete Vendettuoli (Forever Young, Free Radicals), Richard Sage (T Mac and the Professors, The MIllrats, Free Radicals) and Richard Ribb (The Dick Clarks and other Paula Clare adventures).
“(They) will all be part of providing what I hope will be an enjoyable afternoon of music,” said Dewell.
“Glenn has been playing my place for nearly since I have owned it and he has supported many. I will be donating 10% of my total sales that day as well,” said Mark LaHoud, owner of Java Madness.
Dewell has been playing music for over 50 years. He handles the guitar well and sings, though doesn’t front a full band often, preferring to sit in with several different friends.
He organizes two or three big events each year, usually under the banner of “Glenn Dewell and the Usual Suspects.” These include usually two or three Java gigs for raising money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Other area residents have also organized in the past year relief efforts for the Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees.
For instance, Erik Brine, a Jamestown town official, a U.S. Air Force reserves colonel and pilot and University of Rhode Island military defense specialist, met a family three years ago that suddenly needed help.
At the naval war college, Brine was attached to a special program for visiting top officers from other countries. He met the Ukrainian officer and the two became friends. A text came earlier this year when the war started escalating.
“The bombs have started falling and the destruction has happened. Please take care of my family,” Brine recalled it saying. Brine’s own long military career led him to know that he needed to move fast to help them, he said.
What started with this simple text message became a twisted escape as missiles came around this Ukrainian military official’s family that eventually came to Jamestown with Brine’s help.
There are other stories as well around the state and in South County of people wanting to help the afflicted in the Ukraine.
“I hope that our efforts can also enhance a sense of community for people so far away from the war zone who want to help in some way,” Dewell said. “I admire greatly those who can be in the midst of it all, who risk their lives in faraway places to bring relief to those in need. This is my way to play a small part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.