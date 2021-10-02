NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A local business to help physicians and other health-care professionals nationwide remain up-to-date on advanced knowledge and techniques has brought on a new partner to help make its system more robust.
The Southern Medical Association is partnering with Mocingbird, developed by My MOC, Inc., of North Kingstown, to help further enhance a web portal for planning advanced education and tracking requirements fulfilled by clinicians, said Ian Madom, a spine surgeon with Ortho Rhode Island and portal developer.
This innovative tracking system aims to reduce the added paperwork and tasks associated with keeping track of various credentialing requirements needed to be done periodically, said founder Madom.
In addition, the program also want to help physicians and health-care professionals find training and advanced education related to their custom niches within their specialties, he said.
“The overall vision is to automate that process, make it more efficient, more effective,” said the surgeon who operates at South County Hospital and who is part of its team using robotic techniques that can bring pinpoint accuracy to a procedure.
The credential and education tracking service covers physicians, administrators and other clinicians from all aspects of medicine. It already has clients from both Rhode Island and other states.
How It Works
Mocingbird aims to take that work and centralize it into one cloud database. Health-care professionals’ organizations contract with Mocingbird to store and manage all the education and licensing requirements for their providers and administrators, he explained.
Doctors and other clinicians are required by the medical industry to fulfill requirements regularly to keep licenses and certifications current.
Right now keeping track of required medical education needed to maintain licensing in various states and membership in accrediting organizations can be a task pushed back on priority lists as they deal with patients, health insurance companies and required other paperwork, he said.
“The problem is that they have layers of work flow, but don’t have the tools to manage something like continuing medical education. In the end it, too, becomes more work,” he said.
“The whole health-care continuing education system is based on ‘Let me give you a PowerPoint, let me give you a webinar, let me give you some materials to read.’ You absorb it and you regurgitate it,” he said, noting that approach doesn’t focus on real learning.
Beyond just recording and notifying these professionals about their requirements, Mocingbird aims to create custom-tailored learning experiences for them, Madom said.
“We don’t know what we don’t know sometimes. We end up consuming education we do know or already or just to check a box. That hurts everybody,” he said, pointing out that his system would collect individualized data by specific areas of expertise within specialties to make the education more relevant and useful for patients.
New Partner
With the Southern Medical Association contributions to the system, all continuing and advanced medical education as well as requirements needed and completed would be presented, tracked and managed within Mocingbird.
Clinicians can also use Mocingbird to find out exactly what requirement is due by a specific date and then use the system to review CMEs required.
“We are super excited about our partnership with Mocingbird,” said Randy Glick, executive director at Southern Medical Association.
“Our accreditation team and our physician members have discussed the need for a platform like this for a very long time. It makes the maintenance of certification processes a lot easier and aggregates CME content all in one place. We’re proud to be partners,” he said.
Mocingbird was founded by Madom, 44, and interventional cardiologist, Dr. George Fernaine, 46. Both attended the Yale School of Management together, graduating in 2014, and they later decided that this project would address a growing problem.
“The ‘great resignation” is coming among health-care workers,” said Madom, “because of clinician burnout and the role the daunting, yet necessary ongoing licensing processes that contribute to it.”
A recent Harvard Business Review story pointed out that 3.6% more health care employees quit their jobs than in the previous year, and in tech, resignations increased by 4.5%.
“In general, we found that resignation rates were higher among employees who worked in fields that had experienced extreme increases in demand due to the pandemic, likely leading to increased workloads and burnout,” it reported.
How to handle this compressing situation is the question, Madom said. It is a necessity in today’s ever-changing medical environment. “Is it wrong to expect that your doctors and others in health care have ongoing education? Certainly not,” he added.
The development of the service Mocingbird offers can help, he said, adding that it also addresses a personal issue that illustrates the point about overload.
“For George and myself, we needed to solve this for ourselves. It is our own personal pain point and all of our colleagues we talk to have the same pain point, so let’s go do something about it,” Madom said.
“My generation of doctors is saying, ‘Hey, we have some opportunities here.’ This is a moment when we can really take the ball and run with it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.