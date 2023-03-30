NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Despite a brief setback last week, a motion to approve bids for third-party vendors to assist the town of Narragansett in writing a new ordinance governing short-term rentals is expected to be added to a future agenda, and approval on the matter is expected to be made before the end of the calendar year, Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski said.
A motion to direct Town Manager James Tierney to solicit the bids for vendors to collaborate for the ordinance development failed 2-2, last Monday as Dzwierzynski and councilor Deborah Kopech voted ‘yes’ on the item, while President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler and councilor Steven Ferrandi voted ‘no.’
An ordinance draft was developed, and a work session was held toward the end of the previous council term, but no local legislation has been passed yet.
“I was kind of surprised, obviously you never know how the motion is gonna go; both councilors Ferrandi and Lawler really want to get the short-term rental ordinance done, as I did,” Dzwierzynski said, regarding last week’s vote. “This was to sort of expedite the process … it was more to kind of get the ball rolling and not to hinder the process.”
Lawler could not be reached for comment.
Councilor Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was absent from last week’s meeting.
“I’m not sure if she had been there, if it would’ve been a 3-2 vote or not,” Dzwierzynski said. “But I wasn’t even aware she wasn’t coming to the meeting, so I was a little bit disappointed in that.”
To work toward expediting and using experts on the issue, town staff has worked on revisions to the existing draft. Officials are considering the hire of a third party to help with policy recommendations.
According to the last meeting agenda, short-term rental regulation consulting requirements would include development and delivery of a background conditions report, meetings with local policy makers, and a “robust understanding” of the state of the local market.
Despite the setback, Dzwierzynski is confident a passed motion is eventually “going to get done.”
The council president added she is looking to re-address the issue at the next regular meeting and it is possible its agenda will have a short-term rental item listed.
She said it is unclear whether the next step would mean hiring an attorney or law firm as officials believe it is possible that the passing of a short-term housing ordinance could in turn bring someone to sue the town.
“We want to make sure the process is correct,” Dzwierzynski said.
Dzwierzynski said she anticipates that legal blowback could come from landlord organizations that may oppose new regulations.
“Obviously, it’s all about property rights for them,” Dzwierzynski said. “I don’t believe there shouldn’t be short-term rentals, I just believe there should be a balance.”
The council back in October reviewed the current ordinance draft with residents, with discourse surrounding a seven-day minimum stay, on-street parking prohibitions, a limit of renters per bedroom and requirement for landlords to respond to complaints within 60 minutes.
Officials in the fall said these kinds of measures are meant to limit the number of Airbnb-style rentals in town that could push out year-round residents and families.
Critics at the time asked the council to look into the issue further – as some saw what was on the table as anti-business.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday.
