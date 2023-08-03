On Woodruff Avenue in South Kingstown traffic barrels down with more cars and going faster than 10 years ago. Crossing the street can be a life-risking matter, say some residents.
When backing out of a driveway, extreme caution is needed because few drivers are going slow enough or show enough courtesy to stop.
The talk among some neighbors is that they may need to alter these quaint 1890s properties to rip up lawns and put in half-circle driveways to avoid the mad dash of cars, trucks, buses, vans and all assortment of other vehicles using this bypass from South Kingstown to Narragansett.
In North Kingstown, more than 160 residents are predicting on social media that the Route 4 and West Allenton intersection — with its infamous daily and lengthy backups at a stop light — also invites daring motorists to take all kinds of risks that could cause crashes.
“People are losing their minds over this traffic backup and getting seriously aggressive with the risks they are taking — inevitably putting everyone else at the intersection in danger,” wrote Kath Connerton on social media.
“Someone is going to die at this light if the town/ state doesn’t do something,” he added recently in a lengthy description and inviting readers flood state officials with requests for a change on the state road. It drew nearly 160 affirming responses.
Narragansett doesn’t escape as a safe haven for motorists, either.
“We see a lot more traffic! We live in Edgewater, and the traffic going south on 1A is awful. Everywhere in Narragansett, there is so much traffic!” wrote Sandra Auclair Shaw.
It is summer and South County swells with traffic and traffic jams from tourists, vacationers, daytrippers and beach goers.
Local police have bolstered traffic units to analyze data, get creative about enforcement and educational strategies and address complaints that eventually land on local elected officials’ desks.
Some local residents, though, are also speculating whether traffic is increasing because more people moving to the area to former summer homes or occupy growing short-term rentals offered by property owners, Airbnb and Vrbo.
Either way, it’s a problem the mostly remains with police to deal with.
“The amount of traffic has been consistent with past years. Our crashes are down about 17% this year,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, but that came with a footnote. “I can’t say there is a difference in driver behavior. I can tell you our motor vehicle stops are up 24% this year versus last year.”
South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan offered an explanation for the reasons residents may see changes in traffic, including driving faster.
“There is certainly an uptick of traffic in the summer months and the increase in the use of navigational apps — like Waze — has changed the roads on which people travel,” he offered.
“When a driver is redirected to a faster route, it might put them on a road with which they are not familiar with the posted limit, and they may already be inclined to speed,” he added.
For those in North Kingstown who travel across or along state roads, such as Route 4, and nearby local roads, they are in the center of what seems like a non-ending traffic storm to them.
“In the warm weather months, any motorist traveling (from northern points) to the South County beaches or Newport must drive through North Kingstown,” said Captain John K. MacCoy Jr. of the NKPD.
“With the increase in traffic comes the increase in motor vehicle crashes as well motor vehicle violations,” he added.
Yet, many residents report, it’s more now than a seasonal hazard.
It’s become a daily problem, they say. Local builders offer that since COVID and more permissive work-at-home policies by companies, they have seen an increase in remodeling so that seasonal residents — and relocating people — can live in the area full time.
Of course, they said, there’s no doubt this could add to more vehicles on local and state roads.
To help address residents’ concerns and any potential growth happening, the three departments now have specialized units dedicated to reviewing traffic patterns.
It also includes doing traffic enforcement through tickets, education with strategic signs and other postings, and improvements to line-of-sight for driver awareness.
Corrigan has started a Traffic Safety Workgroup consisting of his command staff and other officers who look for grants to pay for traffic safety programs, and analyze accident data and consider a variety of different strategic approaches to address the problem.
Public works officials are also included as well, he said.
“We try not to rely on enforcement alone. We have improved signage in areas. Increased visibility on crosswalks. We have worked on trimming line-of-sight obstructions through landscaping,” Corrigan said. “The idea with the Work Group is to study our accident data and complaints in order to determine where we can concentrate our resources.”
In South Kingstown, Moynihan reported, “Traffic safety is a top priority for our department and speed enforcement is one key element.”
“We recently added a motorcycle unit to our traffic unit to assist with speed enforcement and we are in the process of purchasing several additional speed enforcement digital signs,” he said.
The chief noted that the department recently sponsored a traffic summit and that he speaks with homeowners on a weekly basis about traffic-related concerns on their roads.
“We have identified — and regularly do enhanced patrols — on streets with significant speed challenges. You will note that speed enforcement is frequently a topic on our social media,” he said.
MacCoy in North Kingstown emphasized the same priority.
“The North Kingstown Police Department recently created a traffic enforcement unit to supplement the patrol division whose sole function is to enforce traffic laws and investigate serious motor vehicle crashes,” he said.
“The unit is routinely deployed to problematic areas within the town to educate the motorist as to posted speed limits as well as take enforcement action when appropriate,” he added.
Regarding the West Allerton Road issue, Town Manager Ralph Mollis said this week his office continues to receive frequent complaints about the traffic hazards and delays in traffic movement there, but cannot get assistance from the state Department of Transportation.
“Regretfully, the message hasn’t changed since 2018,” he said. Despite numerous conversations with state traffic officials, they maintain that the volume of Route 4 summer traffic prevents changes in a traffic light pattern, Mollis added.
“They feel it would create a significant traffic delay and safety hazard along Route 4. It is my understanding that they are willing to address the light pattern during the “non-summer” months,” he said.
Like the other South County Law Enforcement agencies, the North Kingstown Police Department receives grant money from the RIDOT, Office on Highway Safety, that is used to fund extra patrols in the emphasis areas of speeding vehicles, seat belt enforcement, distracted driving stops and impaired driving checks.
Police departments, such as Narragansett, are also doing various strategic analysis of traffic to determine the most efficient and effective ways to ramp up safety on the roads.
For instance, speed studies using radar on traffic in both directions counts cars and tracks the time of day of the traffic activity. Extra federal and state funding help, when patterns are found, to put additional officers to complement regular patrols for enforcement.
“Decoy” unoccupied marked cruisers help to slow traffic in highly visible locations and often are interchanged with real traffic posts so that motorists are never certain if enforcement will happen, drawing on many people’s sense of caution.
Message boards warn people to “obey the sign or pay the fine” when exceeding posted speed limits.
There are also some speed signs that run radar on passing vehicles and will advise them through a digital display of their speed. This helps to raise public awareness in problem areas.
In addition, police also use social media for educational messaging as well as letting the public know they are working on the problem, say police officials.
Moynihan, though, pointed to an issue all police departments face as demands pull on limited resources.
“Some of the conversation about speed enforcement is simple math. We have approximately 230 miles of road in South Kingstown and average approximately 50,000 calls for service per year,” he said. “There are five or six police officers on any given shift in South Kingstown. When they are responding to 911 calls, they are not available to conduct traffic enforcement.”
Moynihan added that, although the town has “great support” from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the (state) Office of Highway Safety, its resources are finite.
“We don’t always have officers available to staff the overtime details for increased enforcement, so unless we increase the size of the department, it is difficult to manage the increase in traffic and take advantage of the federal support,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.