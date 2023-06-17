SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved tax collection procedures that will drop the tax rate previously proposed in the 2023-2024 fiscal budget from $11.07 to $11.05, town officials said, resulting in a “very minimal decrease in tax bills.”
The change comes thanks to the addition of $210,000 in revenue that was realized from the increased value of real estate, Town Manager James Manni said on Tuesday.
“The $11.07 proposed tax was an estimate,” Manni said. “We realized another $210,000 of revenue could be applied toward (helping the rate of) taxes needed by the taxpayers. We used $140,000 of that, which brought the tax rate down two cents.”
Every $68,000 in revenue gained or saved will save the town one cent on tax rate, Manni added.
Council President Rory McEntee said, “revenues have been coming in stronger than anticipated for the fiscal year ending at the end of this month,” which has opened the door for the possibility of some tax relief moving forward.
Manni said officials have worked to “maximize the best possible tax rate that the town could offer,” and move in a financial way that is “best for residents, for the town, but also leave a buffer to allow the town to be financially stable.”
Finance Director Brian Silvia said assessed values have slightly increased since the staff and council’s initial discussion surrounding the fiscal budget.
The tax assessor will set the two-cent drop later this week, Silvia said.
Officials said the proposed budget itself has not changed.
The increase in assessed value allows the town to decrease the rate, Silvia said at the meeting, adding that assessed values compared to last year are up 0.081%, in tangible and real estate tax. During dialogue surrounding the fiscal budget, officials had anticipated assess values being up at 0.53%.
Overall, Silvia said, this can be traced back to real estate assessments which are up an additional 0.2%, and tangible assessment which is up 5.41%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.