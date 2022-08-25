SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A parent-led effort against the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has withdrawn its appeal of the town’s decision to the state Department of Education.
However, the group Parents of Wakefield Elementary School Students sent a detailed statement this week to the education department outlining “continued concern” over the South Kingstown School Committee’s plan to close the school.
It came after the parents learned the R.I. Attorney General’s Office has deemed Open Meetings Act complaints filed by the group as unfounded.
“We continue to believe this decision by the South Kingstown School Committee, made in their January 20, 2022 vote for a redistricting plan that includes the closure of Wakefield Elementary School, was made hastily and without due diligence to gather enough data to competently enact an equitable redistricting process,” the group wrote. “The haste needed to push through the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has resulted in a poorly conceived and poorly managed reconfiguration being foisted on our students, directly after two stressful, chaotic years of a global pandemic. Those who believed this was a student-centered decision and the district’s only option at this point must re-center their priorities on the well-being of the children they serve.”
The district has seen declining enrollment and is looking to consolidate from four elementary schools to three. Proponents argue it is needed to balance class sizes, maximize the use of classroom space for efficiency and that it is in the best interest of programming.
An April presentation by Boston consulting firm AppGeo shows Wakefield is at about 40% of its total capacity, with 129 students enrolled.
Interim Superintendent Frank Pallotta said in April that Wakefield would start a re-configuration in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Pre-kindergarten classes would remain open and grades K-4 would be relocated to Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck Elementary Schools.
The parents claim the decision to close the school was made without key data, including a projected cost savings. They also claim the committee ignored the consultant’s request for adequate time to form a redistricting plan and say it’s been tough to get public documents related to the closure.
“This decision was made in a rushed and barely transparent manner,” the parents said. “This decision was not undertaken for any clear and demonstrable educational or financial benefits.”
The group also say the move does not adhere to established best practices for school closure.
“While we understand that the due process law was met in this decision, we believe it was the bare minimum to constitute legality for this process and we continue to assert that, as undertaken, it reeks of impropriety,” the statement said.
