SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Area Boy Scouts are looking for help through food donations for families in need for Thanksgiving and other times.
That’s the message on a yellow door hanger-flier that was delivered last week to many houses all around the state, including Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown.
“I think it’s important because no one should have to choose between feeding their family and keeping the lights on or heating their house,” said Jack Skaggs, 16, during a stop in Wakefield where he hung door tags.
Scouts want people to put food donations limited to non-perishables in cans and boxes on their outside doorsteps, stoops and sidewalks or tied in a bag around their mailboxes by 9 a.m. this Saturday. The scouts, their leaders and adult supervisors will ride around the towns to pick up the items.
All around South County, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts are helping with this project in a year that may have a higher-than-usual demand due to rising household budget costs from inflation, skyrocketing heating costs and gas prices, all way above these prices at Thanksgiving last year.
Costs are up an average of 8%, according to the Consumer Price Index, a 40-year high, for food. The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that Thanksgiving hosts will see a 14% increase in costs for this year.
Many social service workers say that families are having a very difficult time stretching their budgets for food as these are priority items like heat and electricity burst through budget ceilings. Priority lists are getting made and some residents and senior citizens on fixed incomes are using food pantries for the first time.
These scouts on Woodruff, Sam Cadman, 14, Will Skaggs, 13, Patrick Hull, 14, and 16-year-old Jack, Will’s older brother, said this work with their troop makes it personal to know the real value of people donating to help others.
“It’s good to help others in need so they can have a good time at Thanksgiving with their families without worrying,” Hull said. The donations in South Kingstown will go to the Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peace Dale.
In North Kingstown, scouts will donate the food to the North Kingstown food bank and in Narragansett the food will go to St. Peter’s food bank and the Galilee Mission for fishermen.
In addition, on Saturday in Narragansett donors can go to South Fire Station #2, 900 Point Judith Road, North Fire Station #3, 1170 Boston Neck Road, and St. Peter‘s By the Sea Church, 72 Central St., all between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, according to Michael J Millen Sr., the Troop 1 Narragansett Committee Chair and Scouting for Food Coordinator for Washington County.
Others missing a pick-up can email MichaelMillen@hotmail.com for Narragansett and in Wakefield Troop1.Wakefield.BSA@gmail.com. The schedule would be for a Sunday, Nov. 6, pick-up or by other arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.