NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown school officials want to hear from residents about the qualities and characteristics their next school superintendent should possess.
A series of online-only public forums are scheduled to begin next week. Information from them will be used to screen job candidates who meet criteria taken from residents’ and school community members’ comments.
The online forums are slated to run from June 7-21 for different community and school groups. Sign-up information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/nksuper with a list of dates and times for each specific group.
Applications for superintendent are being accepted now from anyone interested in the position who meets the district’s entry-level requirements.
In an effort to further explain the search process, the district has arranged for Sally Dias, a search consultant, to meet online with interested parents and guardians in virtual focus groups.
“The beauty of this is that it’s independent,” interim Superintendent Michael Waterman said about the approach. “We’ve had such a spotlight, microscopic focus on us for much of the last year.”
This search follows the resignation of former Superintendent Philip Auger, who earlier this year left the district before the release of a highly-critical report that found his actions could have been stronger when investigating allegations of misconduct by athletes who said former high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas performed “fat tests” on them while they were naked.
The fallout also led to the departure of Auger‘s assistant superintendent and former high school principal Denise Mancieri. Various reports have been issued about the allegations while still others are in investigative stages.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit has already been filed on behalf of one student and his father.
In the latest fallout from the scandal, former North Kingstown High School athletic director Keith Kenyon resigned from his position as a Cape Cod middle school principal last week. Kenyon was accused in the lawsuit of allowing a culture in which Thomas conducted the tests.
The Cape Cod Chronicle first reported the resignation of Kenyon from Nauset Regional Middle School after the paper published a story about his involvement with the North Kingstown controversy.
Nauset Superintendent Brooke Clenchy described Kenyon’s sudden departure as occurring due to “personal reasons.”
“I am sad to go, but I think it is the best thing for my family and me personally as well as for the school and the students and families.” Kenyon told The Chronicle.
Kenyon could not be reached for further comment. He has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
With these issues still boiling in the community, North Kingstown school officials want to ensure they capture a community-wide sense of values as well as specific background traits in the next superintendent, explained Waterman, who repeated he is not seeking the position.
School officials have hired New England School Development Council (NESDEC) to assist them in the search process at a cost to taxpayers of almost $15,000. NESDEC is overseeing both the forums and has also begun collection of information from an online community survey.
“An integral part of the process involves administrators, staff, parents, community members, and students participation in an online survey,” it said when announcing the project. “The survey is designed to obtain participant input about the attributes, experience, and knowledge that the new superintendent should possess.”
The survey also provides an opportunity for participants to identify immediate tasks which the new superintendent should address. All comments from the online survey are considered anonymous.
NESDEC will organize responses by group, such as administrators, staff, parents, community members, and students. The responses, along with information from the online focus group forums, will be provided to the school committee in a community-needs assessment report.
That will be used, according to NESDEC and Waterman, to create a “candidate profile” through which applicants will be evaluated and those matching the profile will be considered for interviews.
The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/nksupersurvey and it will be open through Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon.
Waterman noted that even though the forum announcements indicate a “first-come and first-served” basis for limited seats, the district will hold as many online sessions as necessary to accommodate all residents who want to offer their views.
“Everyone who wants to participate will be given a chance,” he said.
The overall schedule for selecting a superintendent, whom officials have set a preliminary October 15 start date for, is:
Screening committee named and work starting in July.
Preliminary interviews of selected candidates in early August.
Recommendation of specific candidates to the school committee no later than August 16.
Finalist announcement by August 23.
Finalist interviews by the end of August.
Top candidates’ visits to the district in early September after school starts.
Selection by school committee of new superintendent by mid-to late-September.
In its posting of “desired qualifications” for the job, the town‘s application states that the next superintendent must have student achievement and well-being as a primary focus.
“The ability to build trust and successfully collaborate with all stakeholders is essential,” the listing says. “Strong communication and interpersonal skills, as evidenced by effective communication and collaboration with a variety of constituent groups, are essential.”
Qualified candidates must have successful school and central office administrative experience combined with a background in teaching.
“The ideal candidate (also) will have experience in strategic planning, working with multiple unions and a strong understanding of school finance and budgets,” it said.
A master’s degree is required, but a higher degree, including as a doctorate, is preferred. In addition, a Rhode Island Superintendent license or eligibility for license is necessary. The deadline for submitting applications is July 15.
