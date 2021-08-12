SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The union that represents South Kingstown’s school teachers has gone to court to stop the release of records stemming from requests by a local parent seeking public information about the teaching of race and gender issues.
The National Education Association Rhode Island and NEA South Kingstown filed a complaint in Rhode Island Superior Court on Aug. 2 in order to protect teachers’ privacy rights, the organizations said.
It names the town’s School Committee and school department as defendants, as well as resident Nicole Solas and a John Doe who both have made numerous requests via the Access to Public Records Act.
“We are asking the court to conduct a balancing test to determine whether our members’ privacy rights outweigh the public interest,” NEARI Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Azevedo said. “We believe they do, and those records should either not be disclosed or should be redacted accordingly.”
Since April, Solas has made about 200 inquiries under the public records act. Solas, who has a daughter entering kindergarten, has said she wanted curriculum information based on concerns the schools were teaching critical race theory.
Usually taught only at the college level, critical race theory examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. Nationally, critics have blasted critical race theory as a method of introducing “reverse racism” teaching into schools.
Solas said the district quoted her a price in the thousands of dollars to fulfill the requests, but she argued that the state law allows her to combine all the inquiries within a 30-day period into one request.
The South Kingstown School Committee considered but ultimately decided against taking Solas to court over the voluminous requests. The proposed lawsuit brought about a firestorm of criticism and attention from national conservative media outlets.
The school committee chairperson Emily Cummiskey and another member, Sarah Markey, resigned in the weeks that followed, citing the toxic atmosphere over the records requests fallout.
Along with numerous requests for documents such as email to and from school committee members and former Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano, the requests also seek information about several current teachers and a retired teacher. The current teachers are all members of the NEA.
“This action seeks to temporarily restrain the school department from releasing any information related to these APRA requests,” Azevedo said. “NEARI believes many of these documents are not public records as defined under APRA and/or fall under APRA’s exclusions and therefore are not subject to disclosure. This includes but is not limited to personal emails, labor relations materials, personnel records, disciplinary records, evaluations, and other records that do not concern the official business of the school department.”
Among the requests from John Doe, referred to only as “Hartman” in the complaint, are “all documents related to hiring of the first 50 teachers listed in the staff directory on the website of South Kingstown High School.”
The Goldwater Institute, a libertarian think tank in Arizona, has taken on Solas’s case and filed more public records requests in July on her behalf, it said in a news release. The institute said Solas received a $74,000 bill from the school department for the new information.
“This brazen and unprecedented act of intimidation by the NEA will not stand,” Jon Riches, director of National Litigation at the Goldwater Institute, said. “Nicole Solas is entitled to know what her daughter’s school is teaching in the classroom. She’s entitled to ask questions. And she does not deserve to face legal action just for asking questions any concerned parent would ask.”
Solas said the lawsuit would not deter her from asking questions. She encouraged other parents to do the same.
“The NEA is so determined to push its political agenda that they are willing to expose themselves in a court of law for who they really are: an association of bullies eager to challenge a stay-at-home mom who simply wanted to know what her daughter would be taught,” Solas said.
The NEA said its lawsuit is about protecting the privacy rights of its member teachers and personnel.
“The organizations firmly believe in protecting the rights, safety, and privacy of its members and will continue to advocate strongly on their behalf,” Azevedo said. “We look forward to the court’s declaratory judgment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.