Although U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin is leaving Congress, he plans to keep his voice heard in the state in new and different ways, he said in an interview this week with the Independent.
“I’m not going away. I’m just coming home. There are many ways to serve, and in some way, shape, or form, I will always be in service to the people of Rhode Island,” the 58-year-old lawmaker said.
The first quadriplegic elected to Congress, the Second District congressman has served for 22 years. He traveled most weeks to Washington and during home visits circulated around the state to various events.
He decided to leave his post a year ago, and this fall state, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner was elected to succeed him. On January 3 he will be sworn in.
Langevin’s work in Congress has earned his praise this week from Doug Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government where Langevin in 1994 earned a master’s degree in public administration.
“During his 22 years in Congress, Congressman Langevin has contributed cutting-edge thinking and policy action on key issues, not least cyber threats, disability rights, and accessibility of healthcare for all,” Elmendorf said in an email to The Independent.
“We are lucky to have public officials of his commitment, skills, and moral caliber,” he added.
In addition, Theodora Skeadas, president of the Kennedy School New England Alumni Association, pointed to his work on healthcare-related legislation.
“Langevin’s efforts to advance healthcare reform, namely to assure high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable health insurance coverage for all Americans, have advanced reforms that reduce costs in the long-term and most importantly, result in better long-term prevention,” she said.
Langevin, in this interview, looked back on his reasons for becoming a federal lawmaker who was able to champion the causes Elmendorf and Skeadas mentioned.
At the age of 16, Langevin was injured while working with the Warwick Police Department in the Boy Scout Explorer program. A gun accidentally discharged and a bullet struck Langevin, leaving him paralyzed.
“After my accident, it was my community that was there for me when I needed them the most, and it was their constant love and support which ultimately inspired me to run for office as a way of giving back,” he said.
“I have woken up every day with one goal in mind -- giving good public service to the people of Rhode Island,” he said.
It is a focus embedded during his early days in public service when elected as a delegate to Rhode Island’s Constitutional Convention and continuing through serving in the state General Assembly following his 1988 election.
He also became at the time the nation’s youngest Secretary of State when elected in 1994 and he served until 1999 in that post.
A man with a long career in public service spanning over 40 years and with the assistance of a wheelchair, he became a model for disabled individuals.
As a congressman, his visibility added to that effort to champion causes important to those and other constituents.
He fought to protect and advance the rights of Americans with disabilities to move the United States to become fully inclusive and accessible.
Other important legislation included:
Leading the creation of the Office of the National Cyber Director, which serves as the President’s principal cyber advisor and provides a nexus for cybersecurity leadership in the White House.
Advocating on behalf of Rhode Island’s local shipbuilders at Electric Boat in North Kingstown that produces the world’s finest nuclear submarines in his Second District.
Serving as the Chairman of the House Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems. He procured the “finest, cutting-edge technologies for our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians, and Marines, so that they never have to enter a fair fight,” he said.
Voting for President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which lowered health care costs and secured coverage for millions of uninsured Americans. “It is the most significant piece of legislation that I ever supported,” Langevin said.
Seeing Congress up close for two decades and watching the inner workings, he also had the opportunity to look at reforms needed to make it more effective.
If he had the chance to make those reforms, what would be an important one to pursue?
“I always thought that the Congress would function better if every bill that garnered at least 218 signatures received a vote on the House floor,” he said.
“Sometimes, there are great ideas that have broad bipartisan support, but they are not able to reach the House floor for a variety of reasons,” he said.
“I think it would be beneficial for the country if we created some sort of a threshold where those bills that receive a majority of congressional co-sponsorships receive a vote,” the congressman said.
Another place where he had a birdseye view was in his own congressional district and how to work most effectively for the people living in it.
What advice does he have for his successor?
“Stay close to home. As much as you can, come back to the district as frequently as possible, so that your constituents know that you’re plugged into the everyday challenges they’re facing,” he said.
Be a good listener.
“And as my mentor, Paul Sherlock, taught me -- be accessible, be responsive, and never embarrass your constituents. If you stick to those three, core principles, you will be a successful public servant,” he said.
Deciding to hand over the district to a successor “was among the most difficult decisions of my life,” Langevin said.
“After two decades of living in two places at the same time — and the weekly air travel that comes with it — I am ready to chart a new course,” he said.
