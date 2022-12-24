The Rhode Island Department of Education released its 2021-2022 report cards for school districts across the state last week, creating a statewide baseline to analyze and compare student proficiency in English, Math and Science, enrollment figures and spending amounts within each district and in the state as a whole. Among the most interesting figures released pertaining to Rhode Island's 138,566 students was that the average amount of money spent per pupil varied widely district to district and even school to school. In Rhode Island, the average cost spent by taxpayers on each student was $19,677. Locally, meanwhile, only North Kingstown spent less per student than the statewide average as its 3,914 students cost taxpayers an average of $19,381 each. South Kingstown, meanwhile, spent $23,850 per student while Narragansett had one of the highest per pupil costs in Rhode Island with an average student spend of $24,735. Given the declining enrollment figures in public schools in general, do you believe Southern RI schools spend too much money per pupil compared to other school districts? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

