NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday passed zoning amendments to the town ordinance, regarding definitions, prohibited uses and the retail sales of marijuana in town, by a vote of 3-2.
Councilors Deborah Kopech and Susan Cicilline-Buonanno voted ‘no’ on the motion. Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler and Councilor Steven Ferrandi voted ‘yes.’
Prior to a presentation by Town Planner Michael DeLuca, Dzwierzynski said a revised draft request to change the cannabis location zones from business to industrial, was sent by town officials to the council in June.
Narragansett voters in 2022 approved a referendum for the legal sale of cannabis and cannabis products in town.
DeLuca presented info to the council chambers on Monday pertaining to the sections of the ordinance that were up for edits.
“In regard to definitions, there were no changes made,” DeLuca said, adding that they were taken directly from state law.
DeLuca said retail marijuana sales facilities would be allowed by special use permit in the town’s limited industrial or general industrial zones. This requires approval by the zoning board.
The hours and operation section of the ordinance was changed from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. to 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The stores cannot be located within 500 feet from a property line of an existing public or private school. This does not include colleges.
Resident Catherine Celeberto shared her concern pertaining to the town’s proposed 500-foot buffer between school buildings, saying she does not like the idea of a retail store on Boon Street. She added, she would like to see a plan for “civil penalties.”
“Suppose somebody stays open beyond 5, what’s the penalty? Opens before 10 what’s the penalty? Doesn’t get a special use permit, just opens a store up, what’s the penalty?” Celeberto asked.
Resident Albert Alba supported Celeberto’s concerns.
“Kids from a young age are very perceptive,” Alba said. “If they see adults or family members or even friends going to these shops, it might encourage them down the road to smoke cannabis.”
Prior to the vote, Dzwierzynski stressed that she thought it was important for the council to make the decision on the ordinance.
“My concern the last time when we discussed this was that we didn’t have anything on the books,” Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski said. “If we don’t have any ordinances on the books, any cannabis shop can go anywhere. So, I think it’s important to get something on the books and we can always address any issues or any changes in the future.”
In other business, the council, after holding a public hearing, unanimously approved a zoning amendment to the town ordinance to add a new historic district zone on Clark Road. In order to receive these designations, buildings need to have been built prior to 1950.
The district is planned to be added at the site of the town’s Parks and Recreation offices, DeLuca said, adding the objective would be to adopt a map depicting a locally regulated historic district. It is a single property owned by the town that involves the Parks and Recreation department, administration building, the windmill building, the Clark Center, and recreation building.
The land was subdivided and separates residential structures on the western portion of the map, from the recreational facilities on the east, DeLuca said.
The initial proposal was to designate the entire site but, the town planner added, the Planning Board was concerned about “the prospect of Parks and Recreation being hamstrung” if the town wanted to something new to be built near the district.
“There was some consideration of just making the buildings designated,” DeLuca said.
Land areas around the buildings that the board considered to designate were 10,000 square feet of land around the recreation building, about 20,000 square feet that surrounds the Clark Center, 12,000 square feet – an area around the administrative office, and 20,000 square feet that surrounds the windmill.
“The Planning Board recommendation to you is to not approve the entire (map) as a designated historic district, but rather to approve this map as a hybrid, where part of the site will not be designated,” DeLuca said.
All four major buildings on site would be protected. The recreation building is not old enough to fit into the historic district ordinance.
The Council approved recommendations of the planning board — accepting the planning recommendation for the four buildings, versus the entire area — with the purpose to give future town officials more capabilities to utilize additional land for parks and recreation.
