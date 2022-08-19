SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A University of Rhode Island student answered an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an apartment in Wakefield and was cheated out of $1,800.
The person claiming to be the landlord said he was always traveling and wouldn’t be able to show the student the apartment before moving into it.
The student sent the money and prepared to move in, but the “apartment” turned out to be the site of a leasing office. The office told him there were no units available for rent.
South Kingstown police say this and other such scams are on the rise, and urged prospective renters to be careful when looking for an apartment or house.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, 42 victims in Rhode Island lost $1,414,709 in real estate-related scams in 2021. The FBI Boston Division said the scams are widespread.
The FBI said an Idaho man relocating to Rhode Island responded to a Craigslist ad for a year-long rental in Narragansett.
After securing a $21,756 advance from his employer, he wired the money to the “owner” and set up a time to move in to the residence. But before the agreed meeting time, the man received a text saying the “owner” was in Chicago tending to his sick son, and had to cancel the meeting.
The man went to the residence and was greeted by the actual property owner, who told him it was not a rental property and that he hadn’t posted an online ad.
These kinds of scams often flourish online, where it’s easy to communicate and send money, police said. Victims are often those looking for a place to rent quickly either for the summer or at the start of another academic year.
Slow down and take a hard look at what’s being offered, police said.
“South Kingstown is a great place to live and visit and our rental properties are in high demand,” South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said. “If you are renting a property here or own a rental property, remember to be cautious, do your research and handle your financial transactions carefully.”
There are several things renters can do to make sure they aren’t taken in a scam, police said.
They include never sending money to strangers, or putting a deposit down without seeing a property. A potential landlord that is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account is another big red flag.
The advice applies to landlords as well. Police said they should be alert if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen or says they are out of town and will send a cashiers’ check. Checks that are an overpayment, for more than a specified amount, should never be deposited.
Victims of a rental scam should stop all contact immediately. If the money’s been sent or deposited, they should contact their financial institution and file a complaint with the South Kingstown Police Department, or local police in their respective community.
Renters can also do some basic homework, usually online, such as researching public records to find out who owns the property they want to rent and knowing local rental prices. Online reviews, references and testimonials from past renters are helpful as well, police said.
“If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Moynihan said.
