SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With car traffic greatly reduced because of virus-related restrictions, the state Department of Transportation is about to begin work to resurface a heavily-traveled stretch of Old Tower Hill Road.
The DOT said it would start work this week on an approximately half-mile section of the road.
The $3.9 million project will repave the deteriorated roadway from the Route 1 interchange to the intersection with Route 108, or Kingstown Road, known locally as Dale Carlia Corner.
In addition to resurfacing, the project includes storm water improvements, new curbing and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, a bike lane for both directions of travel and decorative planters.
During construction, RIDOT will maintain two-way traffic at all times. Periodic lane closures and lane shifts will be needed throughout the project, the agency said.
RIDOT expects to achieve substantial completion of the project by the end of the year, but also advised motorists that construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.
The road carries about 17,400 vehicles per day, according to DOT.
The paving of Old Tower Hill Road is part of RhodeWorks, RIDOT’s ongoing effort to repair structurally-deficient bridges and roads.
Work has been in the pipeline for Old Tower Hill Road for several years, as funding and engineering of the project proceeded. A year ago, the town hosted a public hearing about it.
The project began in July 2017, when the town added a request for a traffic safety and pedestrian accommodation study to the State Transportation Improvement Program. State officials at the transportation department have developed the plans, with input from the town’s Traffic and Transportation Review Committee and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
Planned work involves resurfacing the road, replacing sidewalks, safety enhancements and making storm water drainage improvements, DOT project manager Dario Quintana said. It doesn’t include lighting, landscaping and streetscaping work and corridor access management, he said.
In addition to the $1.5 million in state money for the roadway and sidewalks, the Department of Transportation anticipates spending an additional $2.5 million for required storm water management.
The DOT is working with its consultant, PARE Inc., on the project, which will also include “Complete Streets” design standards, to include improvements to pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Town staff, the DOT and consultant VHB also performed a road safety audit in March of 2018 that produced several safety improvements, which the state plans to include and also maintain access to the businesses along Old Tower Hill Road.
Design improvements would include a buffered bike lane, separated from the travel lane by a painted stripe to provide an additional layer of safety for bicyclists. The bike lanes would be integrated with right-turn lanes according to design guidelines. The project also would include a mid-block crosswalk with a landscaped pedestrian island.
The storm water improvements are required as part of the RIDOT project. They include storm water inlets along curbing and tree box filters, allowing the water to flow into areas where trees are planted.
Work also would include a re-alignment of the wide intersection at Narragansett Avenue.
