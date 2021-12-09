SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s safe to say that the power of Bachelor Nation was on full display this week at the new Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge in South County Commons.
A line of fans waiting to get into a packed house wrapped around the outside of Audrey’s during a soft-opening cocktail party on Thursday night. Four hundred people showed up.
While specialty seasonal cocktails like “Kevin McCallister’s Hot Spiked Apple Cider” and “The Griswald Family Honey Crisp Sangria” undoubtedly hold an appeal, it was owners and “Bachelor in Paradise” cast members Jared Haibon and his wife, Ashley Iaconetti, that drew the crowds.
“It was wild,” Iaconetti said. “We’ve been on a soft open for about a week now.”
For several months the pair’s project in the former Brewed Awakenings space has generated buzz.
At an impromptu ribbon-cutting on Saturday afternoon, the pair held their feisty three-year-old Pomeranian and bichon, Lois Lane, and kissed in between people approaching them to have a photo taken with the celebs.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own business and for me, it’s a dream come true,” Haibon, 33, said.
It was less crowded but still busy on Saturday at mid-day. Haibon was bouncing between taking orders at the cash register, serving up drinks, checking on supplies in back and greeting visitors in the spacious lounge area.
“A coffee shop with a martini-wine bar at night,” is how Iaconetti, 33, described the couple’s vision for Audrey’s. It has a bar area, but is not strictly a bar, club, or party spot.
“When you say martini lounge, it’s a little different,” she said. “It’s a place where you grab a couple friends or a date and chill out at night.”
Haibon took Iaconetti to Brewed Awakenings in the Commons when the two were still just friends. The location stayed with him and the opportunity for the couple to do something there opened up earlier this year. They have about 20 people employed and are looking for a bit more.
The Final Rose, The Most Dramatic Mocha Ever and other coffee drinks on the menu are an ode to Bachelor Nation. For the holiday season, the mixed drinks take names from holiday specials and Christmas movies.
Food offerings include bagels and pastries, as well as a variety of signature charcuterie boards.
Former “Bachelorette” cast member Haibon and Iaconetti, a former “Bachelor” cast member, met on on the set of ABC’s spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015. It wasn’t instant romance, but a growing deep friendship that developed into a relationship after a few years.
Haibon is a Rhode Island native who wanted to return home after a couple of years living with Iaconetti, a Virginia native, on the West Coast.
“He was very much over it,” she said of Haibon’s L.A. time.
They married in Newport in 2019 and moved to the smallest state in March of this year.
The couple’s life is a nonstop whirlwind of activity. In addition to opening the doors at Audrey’s (named after Iaconetti’s mother), they’re in the process of closing on a West Greenwich home. Also, they’re expecting a child in February.
“We figured we’d pile on as much stress as possible,” Haibon joked.
Haibon has a background in the restaurant industry which serves him well. He worked as a general manager at both Providence Oyster Bar and Federal Hill Taphouse before and during his time on the TV show.
His father, Fred Haibon, keeps things going smoothly in the back of the house, Iaconetti said.
“He’s great at mingling, and if we need handiwork done around here,” she said.
If visitors come to Audrey’s thinking it will be a wall-to-wall shrine to the reality TV show that put its owners on the map, they will be surprised.
“Monday nights we drink wine and watch ‘The Bachelor.’ Tuesday mornings we drink coffee and recap.”
That large wooden sign on the mantel above the stone fireplace that is a centerpiece of Audrey’s is one of the few nods to the show in the establishment.
“We didn’t want to go overboard,” Iaconetti said.
In another tie to “The Bachelor,” Audrey’s sources coffee from Generous Coffee Co., started by former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins, a star of the show during season 20.
Instead, most of the interior décor reflects Haibon’s and Iaconetti’s personal tastes and likes.
There’s a kitschy painting of the crusty “Jaws” sea captain Quint on the back of his boat, the Orca, pouring a can of Narragansett beer into the open mouth of the shark. Iaconetti found that on Etsy, she said.
The couple also hung mock newspaper front pages celebrating their favorite films – “Titanic” for her, “Superman” and “Scream” for him.
The couple also fell in love with the industrial, open ceiling look that existed before they took over the space, and elected to keep it as-is.
“We got really lucky,” Haibon said. “We love this space. Ashley did a great job decorating it. And the stone fireplace that was here is clutch.”
Transforming the interior into their vision for a cozy daytime coffee house and a laid-back nightspot to meet with friends over drinks took only a few months.
“We were given very good bones. We did an aesthetic re-vamp,” Iaconetti said.
A large mural painted by Abbi Cates pays tribute to the Ocean State with an anchor, The Bachelor with a rose and Audrey’s with a coffee mug. It’s an image that draws the attention of the many college students, tourists, and fans that have stopped by even in just the first few days of business.
In December, the place is decked with Christmas ornaments, wreaths with big red bows, trees and a wintry village display.
Haibon and Iaconetti both take time out to meet with people who visit, talk about the show and their new venture, and take pictures. It doesn’t bother the down-to-earth couple.
“We love talking to Bachelor Nation. It’s really fun and they’re a very supportive group,” Iaconetti said. “And Rhode Island is very supportive.”
Haibon said he cherished the chance to return home and open a business, with family and friends.
“I would never want to open a business anywhere other then Rhode Island,” he said.
