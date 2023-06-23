SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ringing church bells cut through the sound of rain falling on pavement.
Through the falling moisture marched officials, state legislators, and a 21-foot University of Rhode Island float, flanked by the school’s administration, faculty, staff, students, and alumni. This kicked off almost two and a half hours of music, candy-tossing, and interaction with onlookers, which generated an overall atmosphere of jubilation beneath a blanket of an overcast sky.
Within a half an hour of start time, the rain stopped, and spheres of liquid launched from bubble blasters dominated the air.
Children marching in the event shouted, “happy birthday!”
The most anticipated event of the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee’s celebration of its tri-centennial was finally upon South Kingstown. The yearlong celebration’s summer parade.
“I feel bad about it raining, but we’ll see who has that true spirit.” Julie Murray, of Advanced Auto Body said.
Along High Street sat Charlotte Rossi and Vivian Lombardi, under the cover of umbrellas.
Saturday was special for Rossi. Her father was a World War I veteran and recalled back when she was a child and member of her Brownie Troop. They would march for miles in parades, back in her childhood town of Lyons, N.Y., up by the finger lakes.
“I think it’s great they’re doing this rain or shine,” Rossi said. “It shows you the true people will come out to see a parade.”
Lombardi on Saturday had a great granddaughter who was marching in the parade.
“I love parades,” Lombardi said. “I’m very patriotic … (300 years) that’s a long time. We have a lot of history here, I worked at the polls for 38 years.”
Like Rossi, Lombardi said she was unbothered by the rain.
“New Englanders are sturdy and strong.”
A 1.3-mile-long parade, split into nine divisions, celebrated the history and eras of the township and its eight villages.
“This was touch-and-go because there were calls for thunder and lightning, which, that was the concern,” Town Manager James Manni said. “We consulted with the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency — even as early as 5:30 a.m. and we decided it was a go.”
Manni thanked the 300-year anniversary committee and praised the resilience of the townsfolk and villagers.
“The residents of this town love their community; they love the patriotism that this town represents, and rain is really nothing … This won’t affect anyone.”
Marc Bernier, a member of the Fife and Drum Corps, Ancient Mariners (originally based in Guilford, Conn.), said his group on Saturday was fresh off a performance in a 400th anniversary parade, for Portsmouth, N.H.
“We’ve got a couple more anniversary parades this summer, but we’re moving into a historical (point),” Bernier said. “There was a lot of towns that were founded in the middle of the 17th, early-18th century here in New England. This will be an active window for us for the next decade.”
The Ancient Mariners have members hailing from Virginia to Maine. Bernier added, the rarity of a celebration of such magnitude like a tricentennial, is what makes it special.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said. “A lot of towns tend to have one every 50 years. If you’re a kid at this parade, you may see the 350th. If you’re my age, this is the only one you’re gonna see.”
Down the hill of Wakefield Elementary School, in Saugatucket Park, John Marshall watched his three-year-old son Landon splash in the puddles. Within 20 minutes, High Street would be bustling with floats and performers. Marshall said, a parade like the 300th was a good way in “having family fun,” while “showing out, for the town itself.”
The 300th Anniversary Committee’s Honorary Chairs followed the URI float’s opening march – a group featuring Native American Tribal Member, Sandra Pates, Bishop Wallace Hazard, retired state Supreme Court Justice, Gilbert V. Indeglia, and Military War Veteran, Joseph “Tiger” Patrick.
The bell ringing from the Church of the Ascension, First Church of God Peace Dale, Peace Dale Congregation, St. Francis Church, Wakefield Baptist Church, and Town Hall lasted for three minutes – meant to symbolize one century per minute.
URI sponsored the event.
The parade began from the intersection of School and Holley Street and traveled behind Old Mountain Lanes. It continued through Wakefield and ended at Town Hall.
There was a review stand for special guests and sponsors to watch the parade at Pier Cleaners on High Street.
Holley, Main Street, and a portion of High Street were closed during the parade and roads were shut down during the parade’s lineup from 8:15-10 a.m. There was no parking available on Main Street and shuttle buses were called on to drive people from Columbia Street to Town Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festivities continued with a post-parade picnic at Saugatucket Park from 12-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Advanced Auto Body.
Entry was free, with axe-throwing, and food trucks supplying food; and alcoholic and soft drinks available at the picnic’s beer tent.
There were live music performances – starting with The Naticks and finishing with the U.S. Navy’s Rock Band’s Newport-based Rhode Island Sound. Additionally, there was roaming entertainment – complete with puppets, bucket drumming, costumed characters, and Ladies of the Rolling Pin.
The Girl Scouts also set up shop in the park to run their annual cookie sales.
300th Committee Chair Joanne Esposito on Saturday, was fielding calls all morning, giving each caller the affirmation.
“It’s still on.”
“It’s here,” Esposito said of Saturday’s festival. “We’re so excited … I think people like to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”
