Several well-known names kept popping up this week as among those who might consider running for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District to succeed U.S. Rep. James Langevin (D-R.I.).
A few have announced their candidacies already, while speculation online and on the airwaves has yielded a host of additional names since Langevin announced last week he intends to retire from Congress after more than 20 years.
The district encompasses all of South County and much of the western part of Rhode Island, including the cities of Warwick and Cranston.
Locally, the name that’s come up most is State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, (D-South Kingstown, Narragansett).
Hagan McEntee issued a statement when R.I. Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Warwick) indicated he would not run.
“In light of his decision, I am seriously considering and exploring a run for the 2nd Congressional District seat,” Hagan McEntee said. “In these difficult times, both locally and nationally, it is imperative that we as a state do our part to preserve and protect our democracy. I am a lifelong Rhode Islander and have the privilege to serve the people of Narragansett and South Kingstown as their state representative.”
As chairwoman of the House Committee on Small Business, McEntee touted her work with many businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
“Our business community has shown that they can adapt and work together with the government to find creative solutions to serious business and public health issues. Rhode Islanders have proven to me that we will not only survive this pandemic but together we will become a stronger R.I. with a vibrant economy.”
She said her experience as an attorney, small business owner, state legislature and former South Kingstown town councilwoman give her the background to serve the people of Rhode Island in Washington.
“I look forward to speaking to the constituents of U.S. House District 2 in the coming weeks,” she said.
Also in the mix is Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-Narragansett, South Kingstown) who hasn’t revealed any plans.
“Sure would be great to have a strong woman representing Rhode Island in DC,” she tweeted.
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democrat who lives in North Kingstown, said earlier this week that she intends to continue her campaign for Rhode Island governor.
“On my part, I remain committed to serving Rhode Islanders and look forward to partnering with our federal delegation as the state’s next governor,” Gorbea said while thanking Langevin for his service.
Other names that have tantalized pundits on both ends of the political spectrum include former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Rep. Blake Filippi, both Republicans, and outgoing R.I. Dept. of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott.
Two Democrats have officially declared their candidacies: Former State Representative and Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Ed Pacheco and Omar Bah, the founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center.
“Together we can work to lift millions of children out of poverty; establish universal pre-k; help younger generations escape crushing debt through loan forgiveness; create good paying jobs by supporting the blue and green economy; fight for social justice; and support every American’s right to vote,” Pacheco said.
Bah was the first Democrat to announce.
“When Congressman Langevin recently announced his retirement, I saw a great opportunity to once again manifest the amazing opportunities I have had in this country since my arrival here as a refugee,” Bah said. “I will run as a Democrat but my hope is to help in uniting the country, represent the diversity and experiences of people in this country, and to build and promote a moderate tone in Washington.” Bah cited safe and affordable housing, healthcare, education, homelessness, crime and climate change as issues he’d tackle.
“I am not a career politician and therefore hope to help minimize the political polarization and promote the interest of the American people, especially Rhode Islanders,” he said.
On the Republican side, Bob Lancia announced his candidacy for the CD-2 seat months ago, and State Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz (R-N. Smithfield, Burrillville, Glocester) said she plans to make a formal announcement soon.
Lancia, of Cranston, is a retired U.S. Navy chaplain. He served two terms in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.
“During my time in the House I worked in a bipartisan manner to successfully reduce beach fees and open beach access to all, a sex offender bill passed that would benefit our school systems and protect our children, and ensure state funding supported 911 and not the General Fund,” Lancia said. “I also fought to make the government transparent and accountable by introducing legislation that would have created the Office of Inspector General to root out waste, fraud and abuse, zero-based budgeting, line item veto, and voter initiatives.”
