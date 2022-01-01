As a writer who has traveled around South County meeting people who love the area as much as I do. I have been lucky to meet them and in the last year have them share with me the ways the love and live in this area.
Each reminded me how special it is to simply “be” in South County. These are not people found on the 6 and 11 o’clock TV news reports or frequent fliers on newspapers’ front pages.
They are the humble people who are just living their lives and thankful for such a wonderful slice of Rhode Island they call home.
Some enjoy sports special to our seacoast area, others have made a mark in their careers by doing extraordinary things and still others have helped to make South County a more beautiful place to live – as if that’s really necessary.
Here’s a sample of some of those stories that tell about the people, projects and purpose that make South County the envy of the tri-state area.
Enjoying South County’s Beauties
In Tommy Thumb’s Pretty Song Book published nearly 300 years ago, Miss Mary was asked in a now-famous nursery rhyme, “How does your garden grow?”
Centuries later, fascination and interest in gardens still continues. The local Indian Run Garden Club of Narragansett is proof as it celebrated this year its 100th anniversary.
“There is just something about the human interest to gather with others around a certain area of interest,” said Artie Ramaker, 93, and member for over 50 years, to me about the club’s longevity and her involvement.
Then there is Peter Panagiotis, 71, and David Levy, 70, Tony Sciolto, 73, and Kristen Fraza, 52, who make the dream of surfing come true for themselves - older surfers often displaced by a far younger group bobbing up and down on their boards next to the older crowd.
Like the two Young Turks who chase the Holy Grail of a perfect wave in the “Endless Summer” flick, these older surfers live with the hope of returning for more paddle pushes to an offshore lineup for deliverance of their quest.
“I love the beach and the ocean,” said Sciolto, also known as “Tombstone Tony” because he owns a monument and gravestone business in Cranston and has been a South County resident for decades.
The reason they keep surfing is pretty simple, said Fraza, Sciolto, Levy and Pan. They like the rush of the ride, the fun of being “barreled” – inside the wave and below the white foaming crest – and the community of surfers they’ve grown older with.
I never knew such fun existed and still unsure I’ll ever do it with their gusto!
Helping the Poor
There’s also the indefatigable Joe “Tiger” Patrick, commander of VFW Post 916 in South Kingstown.
One day in early March last year, he took me on a hunt through the woods to find veterans and other living in the freezing cold in tents throughout South County. We found several in South Kingstown and Narragansett alone.
I was astonished to see them living there in the woods, bundled up in blankets and sleeping bags, makeshift stoves for cooking.
“If these people need something, I’d like to help them,” said Patrick, whose VFW Post at 155 High Street has a roadside food pantry for people.
South Kingstown, for instance, has a small off-the-grid community within the community. It might be called a “tent community,” where the homeless live either alone or in small clusters in the woods year-round.
Those who have talked with these itinerant tent residents say most refuse help. They prefer their South County frontier life over the common notion homeless people need assistance. The tents, in fact, are these squatters’ homes even though they are on borrowed property.
“I do this on my own choice. I’m not forced to do this. If I really, really wanted to, I could rent a room somewhere. I just don’t want to,” said John, who preferred to keep his last name and location from public view.
“I wouldn’t mind my name in the paper and picture, but it’s just the fact of living here in town my whole entire life. My family is big time in this area,” he told me.
The Patrick’s VFW Post has a “Mickey Box,” as the roadside food box is known, on High Street is for the homeless, such as one man I met and told me it is his grocery store because every day is a day of need.
The man, who also asked to remain unidentified during a recent interview, said “I appreciate that they have it and it makes me feel good. It also makes me feel good that other people to have it, too.”
He broke into sobs when talking about others and said he saw a reflection of himself in their plight as well.
Others struggling in South County that touched my heart were those who needed Santa to help with Christmas for their kids.
For Erika Castaneda, a local pre-school teacher, life hasn’t been easy over the years, especially when providing gifts for her only child at Christmas.
Finances have been tight, something a single-mother like her gets familiar with. Yet, there’s still the tug to want to provide her son with the same kind of joy from getting presents that other kids – those from more well-off families –feel.
For Sherry Hawkins, who is homeless and lives in campgrounds in the summer and a borrowed mobile home for the winter, the challenge is also steep for providing gifts at Christmas to her children.
There are other families, too, who experience the same turmoil at the holidays. Parents whose self-esteem takes a beating because what they want to give to their kids and what they can give is so vastly different.
“Christmas is so much more harder for low-income people because the pressure is so much greater this one time of year when their kids expect to get that they want at Christmas,” said Kate Brewster, executive director of the Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peace Dale told me.
Unique Experiences
Despite struggles that carry over from year to year, many light-hearted stories came my way, inspirational and even unique.
A victorious voyage of a vagabond bottle, which drifted without purpose in waves for thousands of miles – in total nearly 3,000. It started the journey in Narragansett in and ended two-and-a-half years later near the shores of a mid-Atlantic archipelago.
The idea came from a venturesome idea at a Thanksgiving Day dinner in 2018 when the bottle was launched.
Sean Smith, 13 at the time, wrote the note that was found.
“It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” It was a simple note in orange marker on an index card. But 3,000 miles across the watery ocean, no smudges or smearing or diluting ruined this inscription in its floating plastic time capsule.
A Facebook post from Molly Santos, living on that mid-Atlantic archipelago thousands of miles away, said, “Hey guys!!! So my son was diving here in the Azores and he found a bottle floating he grabbed it and there was a note in it!!!”
Another insight to life and how endurance can make a difference came with the story about retired R.I. Supreme Court Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia.
In an interview filled with grace, humility and searing insight, he told me about how his law practice as a country lawyer brought him into to the lives of people with difficult challenges and that understanding carried over to his years on the high court.
Recognized recently for his compassion, judicial demeanor and even-handed approach, Indeglia, 79, of South Kingstown, said simply that being a judge for 31 years fulfilled a dream and life’s calling.
“For a lot of lawyers, becoming a judge is the ultimate of your career,” he told me. Going the to the state’s highest court was an exceptional privilege, he added.
The conversation about cases, people, events and the law revealed a commitment from a jurist dedicated to bring meaning and understanding to the state’s laws in case after case.
That conversation alone convinced me about the reasons he earned the respect of lawyers and others appearing for cases before him and why he received this year the prestigious Chief Justice Joseph R. Weisberger Judicial Excellence Award from the R.I. Bar Association.
And Some Words of Thanks
I would be woefully neglectful if I didn’t say thanks to my executive editor, Seth Bromley, my editor, Paul Spetrini, and photographer Mike Derr for their work in making stories shine.
Also, a mention goes to the South County Writers Group, a collection of us lovers of writing and who bare our souls – and talents – in critique after critique of each other’s unpublished work.
Each person has a unique voice and insightful perspective that reveals to others colorful threads in the tapestry of South County and life in general.
I had a career that started in journalism and then blended into government for three decades. Now at 65, I’ve had the good fortune to return “home” to journalism and writing – always my first love.
I came across this group through a magazine story I did in March on self-publishing and the Ebook Bakery run my Michael Grossman of South Kingstown, and a member of the group.
The group became an oasis. It has nurtured me, fed my need for collaborative critique and sustained me in new approaches to writing. Through each of their experiences told in their writing I’ve lived another life that has made mine richer.
Thank you all – Yvette Baeu, Enid Flaherty, Michael Grossman, Camilla Lee, Gene McKee, Jane McCarthy, Terry Schimmel, Eugene Kincaid –for giving me a gift I never expected and will treasure for the rest of my life.
