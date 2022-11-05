SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A full slate of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the five seats on South Kingstown’s Town Council.
For two years, Democrats have held all seats on the council, but that could change this year. Members Abel Collins and Deborah Kelso have opted not to seek re-election.
The Republican candidates include Charles “Greg” Sweet, David Coté, Nathan Barrington, Sean O’Donnell and Alex Petrucci.
They are challenging Democrats Michael Marran, Patricia Alley, Deborah Bergner, President Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose.
McEntee, Bergner, and Rose are running for re-election.
McEntee, a CPA and law student, cited crafting the town’s $100 million budget, building affordable housing initiatives and the council’s hiring of new Town Manager James Manni as accomplishments.
Bergner, seeking a second term, said elderly tax abatement, work on a site for a new EMS facility and the hiring of Manni were among the key goals met.
Rose is also seeking her second term and said she will prioritize affordable housing in town, and will promote sustainable living initiatives, as her family currently does. She’s also made infrastructure such as the town’s roads a priority, she said.
Marran has been a member of the town’s School Committee for a year and said he wants to bring that experience, as well as skill from his 38 years as an attorney, to the council.
Alley is a business owner who describes herself as fiscally responsible and as a big-picture thinker. She said she became involved in politics after her sister used her partner’s unsecured gun and died by suicide in June of 2020. Alley has become an advocate for responsible gun storage legislation in her sister’s memory.
Barrington has been fire chief in Kingston for 30 years. He believes the town should look more at rationalization and collaboration “across the board,” and said he is familiar with such cooperation at the local, state and federal levels.
Coté said he is running because the council can do a better job at allocating tax dollars in the face of rising costs. He listed better services and accountability for the town, its schools and businesses as reasons he wants to serve on the council.
Sweet, a longtime local business owner who narrowly missed election to the council in 2020, was a regular attendee at many meetings involving the school facilities project that failed in a 2021 referendum. Sweet said that he hopes to look out for the interests of residents and taxpayers as a new school facilities proposal comes together and is in the early stages.
Petrucci has previously been a candidate for local positions, including as an independent candidate for council in 2020. He also highlighted the previous facilities project as a failure of the current council.
O’Donnell said he is running to bring a balance to school and municipal spending that reflects current population dynamics, such as lower student enrollment and a growing senior population.
South Kingstown School Committee
Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the seven-member school committee in South Kingstown.
They are Republicans Michael Day and Lacey McGreevy, Democrats Carol Vetter and James Restivo, and Independent Kate Macinanti.
Vetter and Macinanti are incumbents on the committee.
Vetter had sons in the local schools and has served on the budget subcommittee. Macinanti, running for a second term, said the district has made some significant moves in order to stabilize and move forward.
Restivo, a parent, said he’s running because recent committee decisions have not seemed transparent. He said the committee has to make crucial decisions in the face of looming budget cuts and a decline in enrollment. Day said he got into the race after seeing what he called “troubling topics” presented in his children’s classes, including a teacher’s “one-sided political views.”
