NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday.
The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.
During her interview time on Monday, Plaziak was asked to identify “proud moments” she has had in her decisions on the board, over the course of the last year.
Plaziak, who said she’s raised children in the town, added she is proud to be a member of the board because she feels it is important to be “involved in my community, in more than just a parental way.”
Plaziak added she has voted against “environmentally sensitive” properties and has experience in listening to presentations about bulk zoning.
The council followed up by asking if she was in favor of bulk zoning.
“I am in favor of it – I wish we put it in place sooner,” Plaziak said. “We would have avoided some of the properties we have … that unfortunately now we’re trying to go back and prevent those from happening again. It recently came back to us for revisions, and we did not approve very many revisions because it hasn’t been in place very long and we wanted to see what came forward in terms of variances because of bulk zoning — and there really haven’t been very many.”
The council asked Plaziak if she thought the town needed more quality-of-life ordinances in town.
“I think we desperately need to focus on how to get families in this town,” she said. “All of our schools in this town are under-enrolled and that has a lot to do with affordability.”
The council also asked Plaziak what she felt was her most important quality that she brings to the board.
“I’m a young woman,” she said. “I just feel that I represent a perspective on the board that doesn’t exist without me. Because I have a family, I have a young family I work at school here in town, I serve on two boards in town. And my perspective, I think, is there aren’t many people of my age and person who are serving on boards on this town, so I think my perspective is valuable.”
Rupert Friday was the council’s second candidate. Friday has been a Rhode Island resident since 2000 and has experience working on the State Land Trust Council.
Prior to living in Rhode Island, he lived in Maryland. There, he coordinated the Local Government Assistance program for Maryland’s Department of Planning.
Friday added he has a master’s degree in planning and “expertise related to natural hazards planning, transportation planning (and) environmental planning.”
Friday was asked by the council about quality-of-life ordinances. Friday said he does not know the specific details of the town’s bulk zoning well enough to answer how implementations are working.
“I think the concept is a good idea — seeing little building that were summer cottages and torn down and replaced with very large houses that are out of character with the neighborhoods,” he said. “It’s good to address those issues.”
Friday and the council through the latter half of his interview discussed the issues of short-term rentals and affordable housing in the area.
“Narragansett’s a gem of a town and families want to live here if they can, but they can’t compete with the housing prices when they’re bid up by people who are behind them just for rentals,” Friday said.
Friday added, regarding short-term rentals, the town has “a history of people owning houses and renting them to students, off-season …”
“Short-term rental ordinances have to reflect that history — reflect that culture in the town,” he said.
“I think what was striking to me, coming to Rhode Island ... in Maryland when affordable housing is constructed, it stays affordable and that doesn’t seem to happen all the time here.”
Friday explained, if Narragansett is to establish new affordable housing, there needs to be questions about how it can keep said housing affordable.
“I think that’s particularly challenging in a beach community like ours,” he said.
The Town Council did not take a vote on a decision at the work session.
