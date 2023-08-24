Route 4, also known as the 10.3-mile-long Col. Robert F. Rodman Highway, is an often traffic-clogged gateway to lower South County and Newport in need of a highway expert and engineer like the late colonel who lived in North Kingstown.
While some have incorrectly confused the name with Peace Dale mill scion Col. Issac Peace Rodman, few people traveling the freeway are confused about the major traffic problems on this state road.
And if traffic isn't bad enough, there's also a potential excessive noise problem in this appearing no-win situation for town officials.
"People are losing their minds over this traffic backup and getting seriously aggressive with the risks they are taking — inevitably putting everyone else…in danger," resident Kath Connerton posted recently on social media.
"Someone is going to die at this light (with a local town road) if the town/ state doesn't do something," she implored.
She advocated that concerned residents should write to state transportation officials. Others have suggested they should inundate Gov. Dan McKee's office with emails to get top-down pressure on the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to take stronger actions.
RIDOT did not return repeated email requests for comments about its approaches in the past and currently regarding this matter that has consistently drawn contentious complaints from the community.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis, for his part, told Town Council members recently that the RIDOT has promised yet another review, but offered no commitment for a solution to the clogged intersection at Route 4 and West Allenton Road.
In essence, the timing to change the light for traffic to flow on both roads is at issue. It is reported that RIDOT is concerned that lengthening the stop light on Route 4 would cause significant traffic back-ups on that artery taking South County residents commuting to and from work in businesses in the northern part of the state.
Mollis has said that "DOT has, once again, agreed to evaluate the timing on the lights and if at all possible, shorten the length of time that the lights are green along Route 4 on both the northbound and southbound lanes in an attempt to alleviate some of the congestion on our local roads."
Connerton noted, that people "on the west side of Route 4 have a story like this. We all spend a significant amount of time taking back roads or leaving at 'the perfect time' trying to avoid this light… but inevitably — we are all stuck at it regularly."
"The interval to cross is way too short and people are becoming more and more aggressive trying to run it to escape sitting another 4-8 mins in the backup. This is a highway intersection. The state does not care," she said.
"The town denies responsibility. By all accounts, it seems pretty clear neither the state nor NK will deal with this issue until there is another tragic accident. If the DOT can’t/ won’t reprogram the lights…can they install ticketing cameras to deter people from playing chicken across the highway? PLEASE," she said.
Mollis said that he has also asked the DOT to rekindle the conversation about an overpass, which he described as a "potential, but costly, traffic pattern solution along these intersections."
Route 4 Construction
The origins of Route 4 date back to 1952, when construction began on a short, unnumbered arterial from US 1 Routes 2 and 102 in Wickford. In the decades after more development occurred with changes to Route 4 and impacts on various side roads.
Regarding Route 4 at the West Allenton Road intersection in North Kingstown, according to various documents, the RIDOT had long-term plans for improvements to both the southern and northern end of Route 4.
During the 1980s and 1990s, RIDOT announced plans to eliminate the three traffic lights along the southern end of the highway. The department planned to replace the existing signalized US 1 and Route 4 merge, converting it into a grade-separated interchange with an extensive overpass.
This would cut off access to three local roads that intersect US 1 near the signal. The plan also included the replacement of the two other signaled intersections at West Allenton Road and Oak Hill Road with overpasses.
In the 1990s, the state purchased and demolished several houses in the region to allow for an expanded Route 4 right-of-way in the vicinity of West Allenton Road.
The upgrade proposal proved to be very unpopular with North Kingstown residents who lived on the affected local roads.
Additionally, RIDOT laid the highway out so that Route 4 would cross through wetlands in the area.
This sparked environmental concerns. Despite local and environmental concerns, RIDOT still considers the Route 4 upgrade to be the safest way to improve traffic flow in the region, according to some officials.
Noise Problems
In a related Route 4 problem, resident Steven Colucci provided the Council, and town, with a report on the detrimental impact of excessive noise along Route 4.
Mollis, however, in his comments said that he has asked the police department to provide an update on its plans to address this issue.
"First, as Mr. Colucci pointed out, car audio levels are governed by R.I. General Law and enforceable by police departments. However, there isn’t a State Law prohibiting the use of “Jake Brakes.”
The Jacobs Engine Brake, known as the "Jake Brake," on diesel trucks configures the engine to help slow and control the vehicle. When activated, the engine brake alters the operation of the engine's exhaust valves so that the engine works as a power-absorbing air compressor.
The truck makes a noise that can only be described as a loud mile-long rumble strip, but deeper and more impressive.
Regarding signage about prohibiting their use on Route 4 in certain areas, DOT may be hesitant to provide signage "as a certain amount of noise pollution is expected along this highway and they would like to avoid sign pollution along this major artery to South County and Newport," Mollis said.
