SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Union Fire District celebrated the completion of major renovations to its Tower Hill station Saturday by throwing the doors open to the public.
The station personnel held an open house so people could see improvements to the station, such as the taller bays that give fire vehicles more headroom.
There’s also a new kitchen and meeting space, an office for the captain, a new bathroom and sleeping quarters with two bunk beds for firefighters who take overnight shifts.
The station has existed at its Route 1 location for about 60 years, according to Tony Ciccone, chairman of the Board of Wardens for the district. It was built in about 1960, he said.
“It was little more than a two-bay garage. It had a bathroom and not much else,” Ciccone said. “The first truck came from what was the old Peace Dale station, I think it was a 1941 Seagrave pumper that was being replaced. They outfitted it with a larger water tank and that was the first truck here.”
The only additions in those years were the addition of a shed and a small kitchen.
“Back then the Board of Wardens was tight with a buck,” Ciccone said. When he came onto the board 30 years ago, Ciccone noticed how building maintenance was slipping and needed to be addressed.
The board formed a building committee, with Union Fire District Chief Steven Pinch serving as chairperson.
Since then, the district renovated its Tuckertown fire station with additional bays, and has plans to renovate the Matunuck station, and to provide sleeping quarters at the forest fire station.
“Chief Pinch has done a great job running the building committee,” Ciccone said.
Today, Station 6, commanded by Capt. Matthew Coyle, has a complement of newer vehicles – a class A pumper, brush truck and a rescue boat.
The vehicles easily fit within the 14-foot bay doors. The bay also features energy-saving LED lights and windows near the ceiling.
“You could put a ladder truck here in he future. We wanted to make the bays big enough for that,” Pinch said.
Inside the vehicle bays are a sink and a washing machine and dryer. There’s also a ladder leading up to a loft area where some workout equipment such as a treadmill is available for use by station members.
Membership varies, as does the level of commitment from member to member. There are about 10-12 personnel at the station currently, Pinch said.
The entire project cost about $1.4 million, Pinch said. The district did not begin work until it had enough funds saved, so that there was no need to go to taxpayers for a bond to borrow money.
“The building has been paid off and finished. It was finally finished when the pandemic started,” said Ciccone, who visited for the first time since the completion on Saturday.
The station had to close for eight or nine months and the trucks were relocated during the work.
The station’s exterior received some care as well, with new low-maintenance composite siding, a re-paved driveway and a new stone base for the station’s sign, created as part of an Eagle Scout project.
“It’s definitely state-of-the-art compared to what we had before,” Pinch said. “We’re happy with what we’ve been able to do.”
The district has eight stations covering South Kingstown. The Tower Hill station covers the Middlebridge Road area up to Route 138 and the North Kingstown town line.
