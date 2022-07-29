NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Next weekend, Peter Scalora will use his passion for cycling to thank the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for helping him to beat cancer in 2014.
Narragansett resident Scalora will hardly be alone — more than 20 Washington County cyclists from all walks of life are taking part in the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge, a two-day cycling fundraiser Aug. 6-7 in Massachusetts.
“It’s different than a regular bike ride, especially for those of us that have gone through the battle personally,” Scalora, 57, said. “It’s a reminder that you can’t do it alone. It takes a lot of folks to save lives.”
More than 6,000 riders will pedal in the challenge, a bike-a-thon with 16 one- and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles.
It’s designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer and more than 800 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, called Living Proof riders.
Scalora is a Living Proof rider.
“It’s someone who was treated for cancer and is able to ride,” he said.
He started taking part after 2014, and joined his employer’s group of riders — Team Shawmut. The Boston-based construction management company is a branded sponsor of the event as well.
Team Shawmut’s route will take them from Babson College in Wellesley to Provincetown, with hundreds or even thousands of supporters standing roadside and cheering them all the way.
Presented by the Red Sox Foundation, the PMC held a Living Proof Ride last Friday night at Fenway Park. Scalora and 100 fellow Living Proof riders got to circle the field at Fenway before that night’s game.
“The Red Sox Foundation is so generous. We ride and wave and were literally on the warning track and standing next to them for the National Anthem. It was very exhilarating.”
Scalora rides about 100 miles per week with a South County group called the Grumpy Old Men.
“There’s a very active cycle community in South County,” he said. “I’m one of those guys you’ll see out there along the side of the road.”
Scalora is not the only person from this area riding on the weekend of Aug. 6-7.
The South County-based team We Will is sending 17 riders to the Pan-Mass Challenge this year. Its main fundraiser is a Pier Middle School student, Claire Fracassa.
The five-year-old team came together when Claire’s mother Alison, an avid athlete, was diagnosed with cancer and was being treated at Dana-Farber.
“She trained for it and was all for it,” team member Erin Taylor said. Her constant drive to take part in the ride was marked by an often-used phrase: “We will,” which gave birth to the team’s name.
Alison passed away in May of 2021 at age 44, but the team she inspired continues to grow each year.
It now includes Narragansett residents Taylor, Megan Higgins, Eileen Harris and her daughter Julianne, Melissa Boze, Erin Dollarhide and daughter Carly, Eileen Harris; also, sisters Kate Gardner and Laura Roebuck, of South Kingstown, Kim Hooper of Wakefield and Liz Harvey of Cranston.
Because teenagers are riding this year, the team will do a one-day, 50-mile circuit from Wellesley to Foxboro and back.
“Survivors are cheering each other on the whole way, the whole experience is amazing,” Taylor said.
Last year, Dana-Farber riders raised $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The full percentage of rider-raised donations goes toward Dana-Farber.
Anyone interested in donating can go to www.pmc.org. Scalora’s donation page can be found at https://profile.pmc.org/PS0274
