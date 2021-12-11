South County Health and the URI Foundation are recipients of two of the largest grants given out Monday by The Champlin Foundation, part of $13.2 million to be disbursed to 126 nonprofits statewide.
The millions in Champlin Foundation capital funding will help the various groups pay for everything from building renovations and facility expansions to equipment upgrades and vehicle purchases.
The latest grant cycle builds on a round of $5.8 million in funding distributed in June for a 2021 total of $19 million.
The URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement stands to receive $563,706 to help with the ongoing growth of URI’s academic and research programs. South County Health, which encompasses four health care entities including South County Hospital, will receive $500,000 for its Trust and Transformation Campaign.
The funding round affects several other local organizations as well.
The Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will use $48,125 from the foundation to repair and pave the roadway into Camp Hoffman, in South Kingstown.
The camp celebrated its 100th anniversary in July and has been the setting for girls from all backgrounds to experience nature and adventure.
“We know that camp is the place where girls have built their confidence and found their voice while living in a supportive environment that provides the safety net for taking appropriate risks with each challenge presented,” Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England CEO Pam Hyland said. “The Champlin Foundation’s many investments in our camp properties ensure that today’s Girl Scouts will be sharing their stories of empowerment at Camp Hoffman’s sesquicentennial celebration.”
The Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum in Saunderstown will get $59,000 to be put toward repairing the grist mill spillways and the Carr Pond Dam gates and framing.
Animal Rescue Rhode Island, based in Wakefield, received more than $31,000 for the addition of isolation kennels.
“For The Champlin Foundation and the many grantee organizations we fund, this has been another year of navigating the complexities of the pandemic,” Nina Stack, executive director of The Champlin Foundation, said. “Despite this intense time of challenge, I am heartened by the resolve of Rhode Island’s robust nonprofit community. It is encouraging to see many returning to their important pre-pandemic capital priorities. This past year has been one of innovation for so many organizations.”
The first round of applications for 2022 grants will open on Dec. 15 and close on Jan. 15. The second cycle will begin June 1, 2022, and close on July 1, 2022. A secondary track for campership grant applications will open in September 2022.
Since 1932, The Champlin Foundation has awarded more than $610 million to fund capital projects for Rhode Island nonprofit organizations. Its nine areas of focus cover arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, health, historic preservation, libraries, social services, welfare of animals and youth services.
