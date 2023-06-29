NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — If you missed getting an original John Dunlap copy of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the South County Museum might have a special offer for you.
It plans to print 200 copies of the Declarations of Independence on the museum’s 1830 press. It took nearly six months to plan and SCM compares that to the overnight job on a similar press Dunlap did 247 years ago for the Continental troops.
“This just illustrates the importance back then. It was the first that they would see this Declaration of this new country being born,” said Lynn Wagner, museum president.
Print Shop Curator Ed Shunney and volunteer David Marseglia are staging this piece of history while also making original prints to be available for sale in time for the holiday, she added.
Let’s step back in history to understand this project’s unique nature.
The Declaration was adopted by the Continental Congress on the 4th of July and a committee took a handwritten copy, possibly Jefferson’s own rough draft, to Dunlap for printing on the same day, according to the Library of Congress.
He worked through the night and had copies, which were known as “broadsides” because they resembled posters and were printed on one side, ready the next morning for commanders of Continental troops, including George Washington, and other officials.
The text was followed by the words “Signed by Order and in Behalf of the Congress, John Hancock, President. Attest. Charles Thomson, Secretary.”
John Hancock’s actual signature isn’t present. It would be months until broadsides of the Declaration were printed, by Mary Katherine Goddard of Baltimore, with the names of the members of the new Congress.
The rush job in those days — Dunlap made only 200 copies — and getting them sent around was a specialty of this printer.
Dunlap published a weekly newspaper, The Pennsylvania Packet, or The General Advertiser, with The Packet eventually becoming the first daily newspaper in the United States, according to the Library of Congress.
This number printed is not lost on SCM, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
Shunney and David Marseglia will produce in a first printing the exact number Dunlap did. Wagner said unframed copies will sell for $125 and framed for $275 each. The proceeds are tax deductible and will support SCM.
Getting this project going, though, had several twists and turns, and its own adventure, she said.
For instance, lettering and typeface were much different in 1776 compared to today. The letters are needed because there’s no computer available to generate the words to look exactly alike before it’s spit out by a modern printer.
“We needed to have some letters made so the replica could be produced in forms and on the pages printed,” she said, emphasizing the word “printed” on a nearly 200-year-old printing press SCM has on loan from the University of Rhode Island.
In addition, the specific kind of paper needed to be found and in weight and color suitable for appearing as close as possible to the paper Dunlap used.
Watermarks show that the majority of the Dunlap broadsides were printed on Dutch paper, according to a study by Harvard University. Most of the watermarks feature a crown and post design, varying slightly by different papermills.
A close examination shows that Dunlap broadsides were done in haste, a telltale sign of the urgency of telling troops that a unified quest for independence was at hand from Great Britain.
For example, 11 of the copies examined indicate they were folded before the ink was completely dry. Differences in chain lines and margins also provide evidence that the form, which holds the type, wasn’t set completely level in the press.
For SCM, the challenge hasn’t been to do it fast, but to do it right, said Wagner.
“We’re a museum,” she said. “It’s important to show how important Dunlop was and what he did and how this important document was distributed through the colonies.”
Estimates say about 23 authenticated copies of the 200 Declarations Dunlap printed may still exist. That number, though, is far from certain.
And, you may never know where an original exists.
In 1991, according to The Washington Post, an original was available for auction at Sotheby’s in New York City for more than $1 million.
There were then only 23 other authenticated copies. It was found tucked in a corner of a picture frame bought for $4 two summers earlier in an Adamstown, Pa., flea market.
The old frame, not the tattered painting of a country scene set inside it, attracted the buyer, according to The Post.
In 1985, Sotheby’s authenticated another previously unknown Dunlap Broadside that was found in a New Hampshire attic.
Hold on to the South County Museum copy if you buy one. Tuck it away. You may never know.
