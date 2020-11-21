With case numbers rising and hospitals seeing the large increase of patients in months, Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to announce new restrictions this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Many local businesses interviewed this week say they feel a second lockdown, similar to what the state experienced in March, could be on the table and worry about the economic impact of such a move, particularly at a time when many are already struggling due to current restrictions and colder temperatures. Do you support a second lockdown in Rhode Island in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus? Let us know in this week's poll.

