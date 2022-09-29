NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.— North Kingstown town officials have opened the doors to the newly refurbished 1888 town hall that some residents thought six years ago would fall into disrepair and be abandoned or razed.
The six years of debate and eventual restoration took this historic building through a number of conceptional iterations that eventually fell back to simply fixing the various problems cited in 2016 and leading to the building being temporarily retired under orders from the town council and state Fire Safety Code Board of Appeals and Review.
“People are extremely pleased with what has been done and that it has been brought into the 21st Century while maintaining its history,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis, who in 2017 when he joined the town government inherited a debate about the 80 Boston Neck Road building’s future.
In 2015, the town council received a petition from about 200 residents claiming that the fire safety board’s approach to having the town remedy about 30 code violations did not require the town to stop using the town hall for the safety of employees and the public.
Some residents expressed concern that if offices were moved out of town hall and the structure left vacant, just like the former Wickford Elementary School, the building would not be protected from being destroyed or significantly altered by a private party.
Cliff Seabury and Jim McGwin, both of the town’s Asset Management Commission, further defended their September 2015 recommendation to vacate town hall.
“Those buildings are in serious disrepair,” McGwin said at the time. “We are charged with asset protection. One of the things that concerned me was the liability if there was a fire, God forbid, to that building. There are some violations, yes, that can historically be waived, but fire violations are something different.”
In March 2016 the state fire board made clear its intentions to have the town vacate the premises.
According to an abatement order issued in March 2016 and the FSCB’s approval of it, all offices on the second floor had to be closed to the public and needed to be vacated within two weeks.
In addition to the second-floor closure, no more than 35 people were allowed to occupy the first floor of the town hall at any given time, and a firefighter would have been required to be posted on the first floor during office hours to make sure town staff and the public comply with the board’s order.
The town, furthermore, had up to 10 days to remove all of the combustible materials, many of which were town documents, that had gathered mold and dust in the basement.
All fire code variances approved by the FSCB in the fall of 2015 were declared void because the town failed to vacate the town hall by a time specified.
The town was put on a tight clock for vacating the town hall. The board in March 2016 gave the town a Sept. 30 deadline to move town hall offices to the former school administration building at 100 Fairway Drive.
Following next came debate around the extent of the renovations and their costs.
In 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond for various improvements to the town, including $5 million for the restoration of the town hall building.
After voters approved the bond, the town commissioned an architectural firm, DBVW Architects, to conduct a feasibility study. DBVW estimated that a complete renovation, with an addition, relocating the parking lot and other changes would cost around $12.5 million.
However, voters rejected the additional $7.5 million bond, leaving the town with a total of $5 million to restore the building and refurbish parts of the inside and outside, made repairs to comply with code violations, and brought other various improvements.
Mollis said that the town’s recreation services are located in the town hall, but other town offices will remain in the municipal office building on Fairway Drive. The Town Council will also meet in the town hall and on Sept. 27 held its first meeting there. There also are some public meeting rooms in it.
Mollis said that he expects the building’s repair and restoration costs to amount to almost the $5 million allocated and he doesn’t expect any costs exceeding that amount.
Town Council President Greg Mancini said that he was happy to see the saga involving this old building come to a happy ending.
“This building is a symbol of democracy and self-determination in our community. It is where our ancestors have gone to debate and deliberate our community’s fate for well over 100 years,” he said.
