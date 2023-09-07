KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island came back to live over the weekend as students, faculty and administrators rung in the new school year by welcoming over 3,250 first-year students to the Kingston Campus.
This year’s move in was even a little extra special for students as URI’s Greek Life was permitted to help freshmen move in for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school’s second-year students and upperclassmen on Friday and Saturday were on campus a couple of days before other returners – helping newcomers get acclimated, while running around looking for carts to carry supplies.
“They didn’t do it last year,” sophomore Computer Engineer major Sarah Eisenstein, of Connecticut, said. “We had to move in by ourselves last year.”
“There were people helping, but it wasn’t Greek Life,” sophomore early childhood education major Mia Elder, of Maryland said.
The sophomores added it was a fulfilling feeling to help out by running up and down the stairs with fragments of the freshmen’s new “homes away from home.”
“It’s actually been pretty fun,” Eisenstein said. “I feel like we’ve been making the most of it.”
“She lived in Weldin,” Elder said, gesturing to Eisenstein. “And we were moving in Weldin and we could tell them how the dorm is and show them what’s going on.”
Associate Director of Housing Kayla Mosko added that it was refreshing that the campus was able to organize a welcome-back weekend, without restrictions.
“We’re excited to bring back our move-in help this year and so our Greek volunteers have been wonderful.”
“This year, we’re feeling very good about the fact that we’re returning back to what we were pre-COVID,” Ellen Reynolds, Vice President of Student Affairs added. “And you can feel the energy based on that.”
Greek Life members who helped over the weekend said the process ran smoothly, for the most part, as they were able to keep the first-year cars moving in and out of 30 and 45-minute parking spaces within 15 minutes.
“Everyone’s moving in way quicker than last year,” Elder said. “Last year, you would have only your parents help you and it was like 10 trips, now it’s one.”
URI enrolled more than 17,000 students for the fall semester, which includes more than 500 transfer students and 2,000 graduate students.
About 5,700 students are slated to live throughout the Kingston campus’ 26 residence halls.
The school has over a dozen Greek houses — residence of about 650 students.
Welcome back weekend activities continued through Labor Day weekend and fall classes began Wednesday.
“Today we’ve had students from Maryland, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and of course Rhode Island. And lots of students from Massachusetts and Connecticut. We attract students from anywhere and I think that’s so important,” URI President Marc Parlange said. “We have really intelligent, creative, and collaborative students who are joining URI. You could just feel it that there’s that good energy that they’re bringing. Marine studies from to nursing to farming to engineering.”
Move in was bittersweet in some ways for Patty Marsden, whose daughter Mary-Lou is a freshman studying psychology.
“(We’re) excited and sad,” she said. “It’s our baby, our last one.”
Marsden says Mary-Lou doesn’t mind as much.
“She loved the experience here at URI, the spirit, the opportunity, the focus on community and leadership,” she said. “All of it. There’s an energy here that’s really positive and we were just talking about it as we were driving in.”
There was excitement intertwined with some anxiety across the masses of freshmen starting their new chapter.
Freshman Kate Dolyak, who is from Connecticut, is studying to become a Physician Assistant. She said she’ll likely miss her two pugs the most while she’s on campus.
“I was a little nervous, but with orientation, it kind of eased my nerves,” Dolyak said. “I really liked the campus set-up, I thought it was set up really nicely. And another thing that really drew me here was, I got into the honor’s program. It seemed like a really good program for me. So, that also drew me in.”
“(I’m) anxious. I’m excited though, there’s a lot of mixed emotions going on,” freshman Dani Guzman, of Milford, Mass. said. “I’m excited to meet my roommate. There’s so much going on at once.”
Freshman Jack Edinburgh, who is from the United Kingdom, arrived at URI Friday to begin his studies in marine biology. His mother is originally from the United States.
“I’m excited, it’s different but, I’m very excited, especially because I’m not used to the whole U.S. kind of thing, so this has been a very good experience for me,” Edinburgh said.
Elder believes there will be opportunities for each of the freshman to find their niche, on a community-centric campus like URI.
“Everyone here, there’s a place for you anywhere, there’s clubs, there’s Greek Life,” Elder said. “Everyone will find a place. Everyone’s super welcoming.”
