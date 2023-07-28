SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Having no geographic limit, Animal Rescue Rhode Island (ARRI) recently extended its hand out 1,400 miles to fulfill its long-standing pledge of saving pets from a free-roaming life.
This time around, the call came through for 18 cats that U.S. soldiers fed and befriended while stationed at Guantanamo Bay.
“This was a first for us,” ARRI Executive Director Liz Skrobisch said. “In terms of bringing cats from Cuba. We do bring in animals from out of state, so we are familiar with the protocols and how to do that.”
ARRI was contacted by a member of a Rhode Island National Guard unit, who wished to remain anonymous. While she was stationed in Cuba, the member and her group paid for the cats in their immediate area to receive veterinary care and health certificates.
“She explained that she and others there had been feeding a number of cats and kittens who have been around the base for a while and they decided on their own that they wanted to find homes for them,” Skrobisch said.
They have found homes in Rhode Island for all but three cats. The feline trio landed at TF Green and are now available for adoption, following a required isolation period.
“We were able to say yes,” Skrobisch said. “Which, we’re happy to do … If we were contacted again, we would absolutely do this again.”
Anyone interested in adopting can visit ARRI’s site at www.animalrescueri.org. If they are interested in adopting one of the cats from Cuba, they can specify on their application, Skrobisch added.
“With any application, once we have it, we just go through it and a very quick approval process and then we invite people to come in and meet the cats,” Skrobisch said.
ARRI coordinated a flight for the cats from Cuba via Wings of Rescue — a non-profit organization that has operated since 2012. Wings of Rescue since its start has transported over 68,000 at-risk pets; away from either free-roaming situations or out of high-kill or overcrowded shelters.
Wings of Rescue Media Relations Officer Gene Gable said this trip worked a bit differently.
“This cat flight was not uncommon,” Gable said. “Typically, we actually do larger flights; we transport at-risk pets … That could be in the United States or … lately we’ve been flying a lot to the Caribbean nations like Puerto Rico and the Bahamas and wherever there are pets at risk, we pick them up.”
Wings of Rescue is not involved with the adoptions directly, it is instead the transport link. Per trip, it can pick up anywhere between 100-120 dogs and cats and fly them to shelters with space and demand.
During the pandemic, urban areas have had a shortage of available pets.
“In some other places like Louisiana, or Texas — some of the southern states, they still have an overpopulation problem,” Gable said. “So, we try to equalize that out.”
Larger transports are done by air, as Wings of Rescue feels this is the most efficient and humane way to move pets.
“When it came to Cuba, we were contacted by a local group there, it’s called ‘Operation Get Meow,’” Gable said, adding the cat population in the wild in Cuba is particularly high. “And they work with soldiers and military personnel on the island and the base.”
Gable added, it was no simple landing, as it took a couple of months to plan.
“It was fairly complicated because the military means (of requirement), particularly at Guantanamo Bay is very high,” Gable said. “Landing a civilian plane at the air strip there — that takes a lot of paperwork. And advanced planning.”
With temperatures becoming increasingly more oppressive each summer, there has occasionally been a sense of urgency in helping animals at shelters and in the wild.
“A couple years ago, there was a bad heat wave during the summer, and we actually took a bunch of pets from some shelters in the South that were having issues with the heat and moved them to places that were cooler,” Gable said, adding that most of the organization’s work is disaster response. “So far this summer, there has not actually been a flight where it was deliberately because of heat conditions but … all of the shelters that already have issues, it’s all exasperated by climate.”
Anyone with questions or inquiries for Wings of Rescue can visit its website at www.wingsofrescue.org to access their contact information.
People can also tour the ARRI shelter by calling 401-783-7606, X113.
