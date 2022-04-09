Rising numbers of fatalities from impaired driving are ringing alarms in law enforcement who want to combat the threat with both enforcement as well as a new education-prevention program.
Recent statistics show Rhode Island exceeds the national average of 30 percent of fatalities involving impaired driving and local law enforcement officials want to couple education-prevention with enforcement to attempt to cut the number of deaths.
In addition, the possibility of the state legislature legalizing recreational marijuana brings concerns this change will also add to the numbers of impaired drivers behind the wheel.
“It’s about getting to the culture of it all, not only enforcing laws, where to start,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, who also heads up Washington County efforts.
Police in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown will combine enforcement with work from prevention specialists to ramp-up warnings about impaired driving dangers.
They will be included in a regional statewide program designed around the state’s unique characteristics, whether city, suburban, tourist-oriented, dominant ethnic cultures and other defining regional lifestyles and cultures.
Numbers of Drivers
Rhode Island has had a higher-than-average number of fatalities over the years for impaired driving. In 2020, the percentage of fatalities in Rhode Island due to impaired driving was 42% while 30% for the rest of the United States.
Washington County saw the number of fatal impaired driving crashes increase from two in 2019 to five in 2020. The state’s overall total for the same were 24 in 2019 and 28 in 2020, the most recent year for recorded statistics, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Legalized recreational marijuana is expected to increase the numbers of those impaired and driving without a designated driver or using a car-ride service, police officials have said.
This decision-making moment is the intersection police want to approach through the education-prevention programs.
“Believe it or not, there a people who say they need to smoke some marijuana after drinking to much (alcohol) because they say it helps them sober up,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan and former North Providence Police Chief Arthur Martins, who is heading up the statewide program, explained that law enforcement alone is not enough.
Helping to reinforce that prevention m1`essage are experts like Kathy Gardiner and Heidi Driscoll of the South County Prevention Coalition and Kelly Cartwright of the Narragansett Prevention Partnership.
On average, Rhode Island law enforcement agencies arrest annually about 3,000 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The average offender has a blood alcohol content of approximately .17, which is more than twice the legal limit.
“Our goal is to help people in this area understand what impaired driving means and get the community to embrace different strategies,” Driscoll said.
The state Department of Behavioral Health Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals provides over $500,000 to help with these and other prevention programs.
Gardiner had a folder filled with various kinds of outreach done regarding excessive alcohol use.
One was a poster for state beach or boat areas. “For the safety and enjoyment of all, alcohol and drugs of any kind are prohibited on state property. Violators Will Be Prosecuted,” it said.
Another was a sticker for package stores. “We’re Responsible, We Check IDs,” it warns.
Cartwright is also working the Corrigan on similar efforts. “If we can get the message out early enough, it can prevent tragedy now and in the years to come,” she said.
“We also developed lawn signs to post as a last-minute reminder to our (high school) juniors and seniors when they are heading to their proms and graduations,” she noted, pointing out the need to also reach younger drivers.
Efforts are underway to create materials and messaging related to excessive marijuana use by drivers of all ages.
Impaired driving from marijuana and other drugs is harder to establish, but officials use roadside tests to help determine someone’s ability to safety drive a vehicle.
Police in North Kingstown and South Kingstown are also involved with promoting more prevention-education efforts to cut impaired driving fatalities.
“Traffic enforcement and prevention-education measures will continue to be a top priority for SKPD in 2022,” said Acting Chief Alfred Bucco. “We utilize extra patrols funded thorough federal grants that concentrate on all measures of traffic enforcement,” he said.
Lt. Don Barrington of the North Kingstown Police Department echoed Bucco’s sentiments.
“As far the legalization of marijuana, this a huge concern for the NKPD. The mere fact that marijuana maybe more easily accessible would likely increase the number of impaired operators due to drugs,” Barrington said.
