SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — School officials in South Kingstown held the second of two public listening sessions on Dec. 10 for the proposed $85 million school facilities upgrade plan.
The sessions, held Dec. 6 and 10, included school officials, School Building Committee and School Committee members and the public.
“The purpose is to be listening to you, not to be talking, engaging in an in-depth conversation,” Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano told participants.
Recordings of the session, as well as a Nov. 30 presentation on the project, are available on the sksdbuild.org website. Slides and a community questionnaire also are available.
“We continue to add information every day. Some financial information just went up in the last couple of days,” Savastano said.
The town plans to submit a Stage 2 Necessity of School Construction application to the state in February, with the ultimate goal of putting a referendum question before local voters in June.
“Stage 2 is where the concepts of the project come to life,” Savastano said.
Cost estimates for the work are pegged at $85 million, and that is the number school building officials said would go before voters.
The town is vying for state reimbursement dollars for the project, and could receive as much as 50% back for the work.
The project as envisioned by the Building Committee would see students in grades 9-12 move from the Columbia Street school to a renovated and expanded Curtis Corner school building, making it the new site of the high school. The Columbia Street building and associated Hazard building would be “taken offline.”
Students in grades 7 and 8 at Curtis Corner would move into Broad Rock Middle School, joining grade 6. Fifth-graders currently at Broad Rock would go to the four elementary schools.
Also, the South Road School, which is currently not in use, would become the district’s new school administration building.
The elementary schools would receive upgrades to library and media centers and other minor improvements.
Some resident concerns Dec. 10 included whether a traffic study for the Curtis Corner site was available, the need for more community input, a request for hard-wired technology in the schools, and more.
Resident Karen Humes, a parent who teaches in another district, said she has thought about the CCMS site, and wondered if the physical education teachers at the high school have been asked about the plans.
“I’m wondering how you’re going to accommodate all of the students in one gym when they currently need two (at Columbia Street),” she said. “I’m also wondering why we’ve designed a visitors’ locker room and why it’s necessary when visiting teams can just use the opposite locker room, which is what is usually done. It’s honestly a waste of space.”
She also noted that students now walk to Rock Spot and the nearby bowling alley as well for gym classes, something they wouldn’t be able to do at the new site.
The School Building Committee timeline advises that if the bond is approved in the spring that the town be ready to hire an architect and engineering firm immediately. Construction of the Curtis Corner high school project would take place between December of 2022 and June of 2024, with occupancy able to take place shortly thereafter in August.
The elementary school work would be complete by August of 2022 and Broad Rock by March of 2023.
