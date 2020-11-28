NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In one of the few public town events set to take place this year, a COVID-safe two-day holiday fair culminating with the lighting of a tree and fireworks at the pier is coming to Narragansett on Dec. 5-6.
Veterans Park, Gazebo Park, Boon Street, Pier Marketplace and the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library will be hubs of activity, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The re-imagined and expanded version of the town’s annual Festival of Lights is hosted by the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Narragansett, Parks & Recreation, the Lions Club and the town’s school parent-teacher organizations.
Participants and visitors will have to abide by strict COVID-19 best practices, including the requirement of face coverings, controlled numbers in tents and social distancing overall for a safe, outdoor event, Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Peg Fredette said.
“This two-day event is a great example of good will and solid teamwork in our community,” Fredette said.
With the help of a state “Take it Outside” grant, there will be three main tents hosting different events on each day, designed to “Spread Joy while Spreading Out,” according to chamber organizers.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the annual Narragansett High School PTO’s Mariner Marketplace will be held under the shopping tents, and the community tent will host the high school’s jazz and brass bands, DJs and live bands.
The NHS Gardeners’ Club will sell poinsettias, and St. Peter’s by the Sea will sell their famous baskets. There also will be plenty for visitors to eat and drink, including beer and hot toddies. Five food trucks, including Friskie Fries and Poppies Waffles, are scheduled to serve holiday fare along with their other specialties.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, the chamber’s fine arts and artisans will take over the shopping tents and the community tent will be for the Narragansett Elementary School raffle and children’s activities, starting with the Lions’ muffins with Santa, Parks and Recreation crafts and school chorus performances.
On both days, the Maury Loontjens Library will host a Story Stroll on library grounds. Also, strolling Victorian carolers will be out and about and Santa Claus will be in his gazebo workshop, greeting children while staying socially distanced.
Both days will provide opportunities for runners to take part in the 19th annual sanctioned Jingle Bell 5K Run and one-mile family walk, which has gone virtual with the course set up on the beach. The sign-up for the run is at www.active.com.
As Sunday comes to a close, the Lions Club will serve hot chocolate, the Jesse Liam Band will perform, and the Narragansett Boy Scout Troop 1 will place luminarias on the sea wall.
The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks over Narragansett Beach.
For a full list of scheduled activities, free registration details and ways to volunteer, visit narragansettcoc.com.
