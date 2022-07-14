NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some Pier 2 imports — more than 1,000 Audi and Volkswagen cars — were set to be unloaded from a cargo ship at Quonset’s Port of Davisville, hours after Gov. Dan McKee joined state officials celebrating modernization work done at the pier.
Joining McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos Tuesday were Steven J. King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corporation, and State Reps. Julie Casimiro (D-District 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) and Robert Craven Sr. (D-District 32, North Kingstown).
A towering, black cargo ship, the RCC Amsterdam, was docked at the adjacent Pier 1 while the dignitaries gathered on Pier 2 to cut a blue ribbon and talk about the project’s benefits.
“Quonset’s Port of Davisville is a tangible example of Rhode Island’s economic momentum and investing in Quonset is investing in good paying Rhode Island jobs,” McKee said. “I’m proud to cut the ribbon at Pier 2 and I’m looking forward to seeing the new $60 million investment my administration secured in this year’s budget to ensure Quonset continues to be an economic driver for the state, positioning us to continue leading the nation in the race for offshore wind.”
King said the new berth “creates an opportunity for more ships, jobs and revenue.”
The $83.1 million expansion and modernization is designed to extend the life of the pier by 50 years and was completed $7 million under budget, state officials cheerfully noted.
“The state saved $3 million and QDC did not have to borrow $4 million,” King said.
McKee said he looks forward to celebrating completion of Pier 1’s reconstruction in three years, as well as other phases of the work, including construction of a new Terminal 5 pier and access and terminal improvements.
Rhode Island voters approved bond funding for the project in 2016. Quonset port users and the QDC also provided funding.
“The voters of Rhode Island are part of this momentum,” McKee said. “If those bonds were not approved, we’re not standing here today, so thank you to the voters and people of Rhode Island, for having faith in the direction we’re taking as a state.”
By extending Pier 2 by 232 feet, creating a third berthing space and dredging the port to accommodate larger ships, the expansion will allow Davisville to continue its auto import operations and prepare for future wind energy projects.
As offshore wind developers pursue federal permits for construction off the New England coast, Rhode Island is preparing to accommodate increased activity.
McKee’s $60 million budget for the Port of Davisville enables the construction of the Terminal 5 Pier and completion of required dredging; preparation of about 34 acres to accommodate additional cargo laydown; and reconstruction and hardening of the existing surface of Pier 1.
The work will accommodate the existing finished automobile importing and processing businesses that call the facility home, while expanding capacity specifically for the offshore wind developers.
The Quonset Business Park is a major driver of the state’s economy, with more than 200 companies employing more than 12,000 people at the business park, according to QDC. Since 2005, almost $3 billion in private investment has been made at Quonset.
The business park also generates $1.3 billion in income annually, as well as $136 million in state and local taxes and PILOT payments, according to QDC. The state’s only public port, Davisville supports nearly 1,700 direct jobs.
“The Port of Davisville is one of Rhode Island’s top economic assets,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said. “The newest expansion of Pier 2 will create more jobs and allow more imports for decades to come. We are grateful to Steve King and the Quonset team’s dedicated work that positions Rhode Island to be a leader in wind energy.”
“The Port of Davisville is a global gateway to New England and an irreplaceable resource for Rhode Island,” Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio said. “As we position our state to be a 21st-century leader in the blue economy, this investment in our infrastructure is more essential than ever. I’m grateful to Steve King and his team for their incredible work at Quonset.”
Casimiro thanked McKee for continued investment in Quonset.
“There are just amazing things that continue to happen here under Steve King’s leadership,” Casimiro said. “Everything that’s happening here is really fantastic.”
Craven recalled how he toured Davisville when first getting involved in local politics in the early 1990s.
“It was a bunch of abandoned buildings, all beat-up,” he said. “Today, that’s not the case … this is the finest industrial port on the east coast, and we’re lucky to have it here. Today is a historic day.”
He called the pier work “a prime example of cooperation between government, labor and the legislature.”
