Local residents and tourists in the North Kingstown and South Kingstown area were treated to spectacular displays of fireworks this week as those towns celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with their annual exhibitions at North Kingstown Town Beach and Old Mountain Field, respectively. In Narragansett, a rough weather forecast postponed a planned night of fireworks at Narragansett Town Beach from Saturday night to July 15. These events, which involve months of planning by state and local officials, often come with a price tag ranging from $15,000-$30,000. Do you believe Fourth of July firework events are worth the cost to local towns and taxpayers? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

