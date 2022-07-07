Several challengers and former officeholders looking to regain their seats emerged last week at the end of the state’s period for political candidates to file paperwork to run for elected office.
With the Secretary of State’s filing deadline passing hours after the Independent went to press, new and familiar names were added to the already long list of potential candidates for the Sept. 13 primary and Nov. 8 general elections.
In Narragansett, where elections are non-partisan, former Town Council members Matthew Mannix and Jill Lawler have filed paperwork to run again. Both were part of the 2019-20 council, where Mannix presided over meetings involving plans to turn the Belmont Market site into a new town library. The meetings often turned into shouting matches between Mannix and library supporters, who he dubbed part of an “angry mob.”
Incumbents Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Ewa Dzwierzynski and Deborah Kopech all support the library project and are seeking re-election. Lawler had opposed the project in her previous term.
In 2020, Mannix chose not to run for council again and launched an unsuccessful bid for a state Senate seat, and Lawler lost a bid for re-election.
Other late additions to Narragansett’s council race are Steven Ferrandi, who ran in the 2020 primary and supports the town’s “three student” ordinance limiting rentals to three college students per dwelling, and Carl Wooten Jr.
Jennifer Armstrong filed to run for school committee, joining newcomer Tony Jones and four incumbents seeking re-election.
North Kingstown
In North Kingstown, Republican William King filed to run for Town Council at the June 29 deadline. King joins four Republicans, five Democrats and three Independents whose filings were reported last week.
Republican Robert Jones and Independent Krystle Simas are seeking seats on the school committee, joining a field of four candidates — two Democrats, a Republican and an Independent.
South Kingstown
Late additions to South Kingstown’s candidate list include former school committee member Sarah Markey, a Democrat, running for Town Council. Saying she needed to focus on her health, Markey quit the committee last year during a storm of protests in South Kingstown and elsewhere nationally about curriculum, mask wearing and other issues.
They also include Democrats Jacy Northup, who is another former school committee member, incumbent councilor Jessica Rose and Joseph Sorentino III.
In all, eight Democrats and five Republicans have filed paperwork to run for the five-member council.
Republicans Michael Day and Lacey McGreevey added their names to the list of those filing for school committee, as did Democrats Viera Levitt and Bethany Sorrentino. The entire field includes five Democrats and two Republicans, plus an Independent.
Legislative update
South Kingstown Republicans said late last week that their slate is one of the most complete in many years, and includes several legislative challengers.
Among them are Doreen Costa and Nadine Swanson, who appear poised to face off in a primary to challenge incumbent state Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett).
Incumbent Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett) also will have a Republican challenger in Patrick Murray, who is wrapping up his term on Narragansett’s Town Council.
Independents who have filed to run for state Senate seats are Gregory Acciardo (Dist. 35), Ellen Waxman (Dist. 36) and Anita Jacobson (Dist. 37).
In the race for House seats, Republican Ryan Hansen filed to run in District 32, where Robert Craven (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown) is the incumbent. Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown and Narragansett) picked up a Republican challenger in Jessica Drew Day.
State Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, Narragansett, South Kingstown) would face Republican Catherine Canavan. Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) picked up a Republican challenger in William Paniccia III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.