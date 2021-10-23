NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Plans for a camera system for the Narragansett Community Center drew mixed reviews from the Town Council and the public on Monday.
The $9,001 system of four cameras proposed by Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Kershaw has its origins in a tragic accident in February of 2020, Kershaw said.
A 90-year-old woman who was leaving the center was hit and killed by a garbage truck that was backing up. The driver did not see the woman and there were no other witnesses.
Kershaw said the cameras would be funded by a grant and not paid for out of town coffers.
The four cameras will be pointed toward the center’s front, back and side parking lots and are designed to deter crime and vandalism at the newly renovated community center, according to Kershaw.
“We have many nighttime activities that occur at the center where are full-time staff is not on the scene. People are given a code to enter the building and sometimes meetings go to 10 or 11 o’clock at night,” Kershaw said.
Ultimately, the council approved the purchase on a 3-2 vote.
Council members and the public weighed the value of providing more security for a public area of town with concerns that the surveillance would become excessive and have the potential to be abused.
“Why are we buying cameras for the community center,” asked councilor Patrick Murray, who along with President Jesse Pugh opposed the cameras. “I’m just not a big camera fan.”
Pugh said he understands the reasoning for the camera proposal.
“I think if you are managing a facility or in law enforcement, serving the public, you would want this for liability and many other reasons,” he said. “But I do have concerns about over-surveillance of public buildings.”
President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno supports the camera system for the center.
“I know it’s used a lot. I know the seniors go there and the Lions use it for activities,” she said. “We have cameras at the beach, and I think it’s important and provides another level of safety. And it’s a grant so we’re not paying for this.”
Councilor Deborah Kopech questioned whether four cameras are needed, or if the center could get by with one or two. Councilor Ewa Dzwierzynski said as a huge “Law & Order” fan, she supports the cameras as well for safety and security, as well as for liability protection.
Resident Catherine Celeberto asked if the camera recording system could be put on a loop that erases the footage after a set amount of time, such as 24 hours.
“So it’s not as bad and doesn’t stay on tape forever, and 10 years later you’re on YouTube,” she said. “Is there some way you can use this for short-term basis without retaining it forever?”
Al Alba said the cameras would be useful.
“We have an elderly population that’s going there, we have inclement weather,” he said. “The reality is I think an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Kershaw said she would not monitor the feeds on a day-by-day basis. It would only be checked after an incident.
“It’s not like we’re going to have a multiplex screen up and watching everybody’s move,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.