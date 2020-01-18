Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.