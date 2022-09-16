NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The search for a new school superintendent in North Kingstown has been extended until next year following the School Committee rejecting three finalists and the current interim superintendent saying he wants to leave that role.
“While the school committee found all three candidates to be highly qualified, we did not see a candidate that we felt was the right fit for the NKSD right now,” said Greg Blasbalg, the school committee chairman, who did not elaborate on the reasons.
In addition, interim Schools Superintendent Michael Waterman has told the School Committee he no longer wants to serve in that role and instead prefers the job of the chief operating officer. The committee is also now seeking an interim superintendent as well.
“An advertisement has been posted requesting applications for an interim superintendent and the school committee will review the applicants and make a selection. There is no firm timetable, but we hope to fill the position as soon as possible,” Blasbalg said.
Waterman, in an interview, said he will serve until a replacement is found. He said he wanted to leave because the job is taking too much time from his family. He has mentioned that as a reason several times for not applying for the superintendent’s post.
This search follows the resignation of former Superintendent Philip Auger earlier this year right before a highly-critical report found his actions could have been stronger when investigating reports of naked boys who had “fat tests” over decades by former high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas.
In addition, the fallout led to the departure of Auger‘s assistant superintendent and former high school principal Denise Mancieri.
The School Committee had wanted a superintendent named by October and set up this summer an aggressive timetable for evaluating applications. After reviews of applications, it had wanted recommendations for specific candidates no later than August 16, with finalists announced by August 23 and interviews immediately afterward.
Waterman, who has been a committee spokesman for the process, said that by about the middle of August the committee had decided it needed to conduct another search.
School officials hired New England School Development Council (NESDEC) for about $15,000 to assist them in the search process. Blasbalg said there will be no additional costs for another search when the first search does not result in the hiring of a superintendent.
A series of public forums online were scheduled early in the summer. Information from them was to be used to screen job candidates who meet criteria taken from residents’ and school community members’ comments in the forums.
In June 2022, the North Kingstown School Committee, with the assistance of NESDEC did a community needs assessment through a series of focus groups and an online survey. Nearly 240 people participated in the needs-assessment process, with 63 in focus groups and 174 in the online survey.
It was compiled into a 28-page report titled, “North Kingstown Public Schools - Superintendent Search Successful Candidate Profile.”
It will be used to continue to help guide the next search for a superintendent. Blasbalg did not have a date by which the committee wanted it completed.
