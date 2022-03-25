KINGSTON, R.I. — A 45-year-old mother is waiting in Romania with her two children for a chance to escape the Ukraine-Russia war and come to South County. Yet, she’s still torn deeply inside.
Her husband, a senior commander in the Ukrainian navy, remained behind to fight the Russians. They don’t know when — or if — they’ll see him again, said Erik Brine, a University of Rhode Island defense specialist helping them.
“It’s a matter of navigating bureaucracies and systems. These are slow moving at times,” he said.
He is tapping into a web of contacts and networks to help move this one family from the war-ravaged country to Jamestown. It’s not been easy, he said, but stems from a personal connection formed five years ago.
This story begins in 2017 at the U.S. Naval War College where Brine, who is a U.S. Air Force Reserves colonel and pilot, was attached to a special program for visiting officers from other countries. It was then he met the Ukrainian officer — whose name he cannot release for security reasons — and befriended him.
“In that group of 50 people we all connect very tightly with each other and stay in close contact even when the program is over,” Brine explained. A few weeks ago, a heart-wrenching text came from this foreign colleague.
“He said, ‘The bombs have started falling and the destruction has happened. Please take of my family’ in case he doesn’t make it out,” Brine recalled.
“I like a lot of other people am watching the news and horrified at what I’m seeing. Doing a little bit to help one family, when many more need help, too, is something,” he said.
This activated the network of people both in the program as well as others Brine knows through his many jobs, including some at the U.S. Department of Defense, the White House, the Pentagon, the U.S. Senate and other places he worked during 11 years of active duty.
He also started a GoFundMe page that has raised over $29,000 to help the mother and children re-settle in the United States.
“They hope to go back, but who knows how long they’ll be here and how much assistance they are going to need now to get here and once they are here. His (the Ukrainian naval commander) goal is not to leave, his goal is for the Russians to leave,” Brine said.
Right now, the family is in Romania awaiting a March 29 visa meeting at the U.S. embassy. If that is approved, then flights can be scheduled to bring them to Boston and then to Rhode Island, where they will live in Jamestown, Brine said.
“They are very much living day-to-today right now. Long-term decisions aren’t a big thing for them at the moment,” he said.
He also said that if this effort works well, he may try with colleagues to offer refuge to other families.
“The outpouring of support is absolutely amazing. I have far more support than I can take for one family. There are just so many people who want to help,” he said.
Brine, a member of the Jamestown Town Council, said he’d want someone to help his family in a time of need.
“I have four kids. I have a wife and I have a career serving my country. I hope that someone would do the same for me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.