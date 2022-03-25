University of Rhode Island defense specialist Erik Brine, at left, is pictured with his family on a sunny day in Jamestown. Brine, a U.S. Air Force reserves colonel and pilot, is helping the family of a Ukrainian officer who he is friends with escape the war-torn country following an attack by Russia. He has currently raised $29,000 for the family to resettle into the United States, with the hopes that they will live in Jamestown as his friend stays behind to serve his country.