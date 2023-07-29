SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School has once again successfully earned a 10-year accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges for its educational, social and supportive environment.
The voluntary assessment is done by an association — launched in 1885 — that uses tailored approaches to schools and communities to review overall excellence in providing education as well as opportunities for improvement and growth.
“Through this recognition, Principal Chip McNair, Assistant Principal Angela Christina, and the entire high school team have demonstrated their commitment to excellence in teaching, learning, and student well-being,” said newly appointed interim Assistant Superintendent Alexis Meyer, a former superintendent in East Greenwich.
“Their commitment to move forward collaboratively on the path of excellence and continued school improvement is a testament to the dedication of the school community,” she added.
School Committee member Kate Macinanti noted that the “dedicated high school team involved in the NEASC process over the past few years was vital in the school maintaining its accreditation while navigating a pandemic, many administrative changes, and most glaringly — the constrictions of the physical state of the building.”
“I’m proud of our high school team, inclusive of all district-level folks, that worked on continuing to get our curriculum documents up to date and published,” she said while also giving praise to the maintenance and custodial staff for its work in an outdated building officials say needs to be replaced.
“SK should be proud of how we came through the process, and continue to do the work to get us where we need to be in educating our students in a 21st-century environment,” she said.
It took many hours of preparation among all staff, according to Eric Lonergan, a school district spokesman, to prepare for an evaluation that happened this past March. The assessments are not simply done on a walk-through basis, but the school provides an extensive overview of its educational approach.
NEASC uses various assessment tools, but all have at their core a rigorous and comprehensive self-reflection process followed by an on-site evaluation conducted by a team of trained peers from the educational community, follow-up reporting, strategic planning, implementation, and ongoing personalized support, according to NEASC officials.
The accreditation team visited SKHS March 5-8 this year, Lonergan said.
Preparation included self-reflection studies, strategies for growth and improvement and reports on its core values, learning environment, professional practices and other key elements in providing education that launches students into adulthood, including higher education or work-related careers.
“We provided a lot of data around how we build community connections. It was nice to receive affirmation that what we’re doing here is right and that we’re on the right path,” said Scott Rollins, Career and Technical Education director.
Reed Fraser, a math teacher, pointed to the benefits of doing a self-assessment to give to NEASC. “Although the process took time, it made me reflect as an educator as I continually improve,” he said.
The process involved more than just education. As Macinanti said, a building environment — this is an old school with many issues that are prompting discussion about replacing SKHS with a new building — helps to foster learning.
“The whole custodial crew was praised for their cleanliness. When the NEASC representatives walked through the building, they noted that everything was organized and in the right place,” said Dan Sprague, a school custodian.
Findings from the NEASC visit include 21 commendations such as:
A shared understanding of the Vision of a Graduate.
The viewability and accessibility of the curriculum format in public-facing documents.
A healthy school culture and climate that creates a positive and inclusive setting for learning, academic achievement, and student growth
The high-quality CTE programs with appropriate equipment, materials, and work-based learning experiences for students.
The thoughtful and refined approach in determining the facility needs for the school is transparent and encouraging of stakeholder feedback.
It also made some recommendations such as:
Complete curricular development and documentation related to AP Coursework and Electives.
Develop common assessments aligned with the newly revised curricula
Ensure that our facility has mechanical systems that are fully operational, and meet industry standards to support the delivery of high-quality curricula, programs, and services.
Follow the necessity of the school construction process, meeting the goals and objectives of the stated schedule.
“We are very proud of our accomplishments over the last four years,” McGair said. “It was a full school community effort as we collaborated with NEASC to ensure our continued accreditation.”
