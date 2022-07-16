A University of Rhode Island student film, and its director, have won a pair of awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The Academy is the same organization that recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards.
Its Boston/New England chapter last month honored URI graduate Alyssa Botelho with two College/University Production Awards, typically known as Student Emmys.
Botelho’s 2021 short film “To Dust All Return” won Best Short Form – Fiction, and she was named Best Director.
It’s a feather in the cap for Botelho, an up-and-coming filmmaker from Fairhaven, Mass., who said last week that she’s not done with “To Dust All Return,” her 18th-century historical thriller about of a girl suspected of practicing witchcraft.
“I’m doing a lot of writing to expand it into a feature,” Botelho said. “I’ve got that outlined, the entire beginning, middle and end of a two-hour (film), and I’m writing that right now.”
She’s drawing inspiration from books such as Mark Twain’s “The Mysterious Stranger,” work by Aaron Sorkin and others, she said.
Since graduating from URI, Botelho’s taken on several projects and done a lot of networking.
“I did a little bit of work with a production company, filming in New Mexico,” she said. “But I’m back home now working on my own stuff.”
She’d like to have “a really solid draft” of the film by year’s end.
It’s been a long road for “To Dust All Return,” made during the pandemic in the spring of 2021 for Botelho’s capstone film class at URI.
“I’m especially excited this win was with ‘To Dust All Return,’” she said. “As it was a project that, for the first time in eight years of developing my craft as a filmmaker, I felt my artistic voice came through loud and clear.”
Botelho shot the film at the height of COVID in late 2020 and early 2021 – and the crew and cast needed to take precautions such as masks and plastic face shields.
Botelho said she’s glad conditions have returned to a more traditional way of making films.
“We can just do our thing normally,” she said. “It’s a lot easier. I still can’t believe we managed to pull off what we did last spring.”
Each year, students from colleges and universities across New England submit entries for consideration by the Academy. The entries are judged by the regional chapter’s broadcast professionals.
Being one of the most competitive categories, Best Short Form – Fiction is judged by content creativity, execution, well-organized material and strong narrative content.
Botelho received her awards at a ceremony in June at the Maynard Fine Arts Theater in Maynard, Massachusetts.
The film has its own IMDB page, along with Botelho’s first film, “Junkie,” which she made in South Kingstown while at URI.
“I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish with ‘Junkie,’ its message,” she said. “But now that I watch it, I feel like there is so much that I would do differently. I was trying my best.”
Botelho plans to post her latest film to her YouTube channel in October, after completing its film festival run.
To date, it has screened at the University of Rhode Island, the Fairhaven Town Hall, the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival, and the Shawna Shea Film Festival, where it won Best Folk Horror Short.
“It’s been fun showing it around,” Botelho said. She also entered it into the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Aug. 8-14, and New Hampshire’s film festival.
Botelho also is looking to return to Providence’s 48-Hour Film Festival.
“Last year we made a comedy-fantasy film called ‘Seacrets’ and won first place,” she said. “Our team is thinking about doing it again. I’ve done it for a few years, but last year we said, ‘Let’s just have fun with it,’ and that was the year we won first place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.