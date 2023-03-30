SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The heroism and sacrifices of South Kingstown’s veterans were honored on Saturday, as the community was named a Medal of Honor Town – the first municipality in Rhode Island to be proclaimed as one – for the actions of its servicemen.
The event was initially planned to be held outdoors but inclement weather forced it inside, at the high school’s auditorium. A scheduled flyover was canceled but all the bells in town that day were arranged to ring.
Numerous state and town officials were present at the ceremony, such as Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. Seth Magaziner, Gov. Daniel McKee, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, General Treasurer James Diossa, and South Kingstown Council President Rory McEntee.
Mock-ups of the bridge signs recognizing the town with its distinction were presented to Town Manager James Manni. The town also recognized the three South Kingstown residents who were each awarded a Medal of Honor; Sgt. William James Babcock, who served in the Civil War, Sgt. William Grant Fournier, who served in World War II, and Cpl. David Bernard Champagne who served in the Korean War.
“There are only just over 6,000 Medal of Honor recipients in all that time in all those wars,” Manni said at the Town Council meeting on Monday. “And South Kingstown has three of those.”
Fournier’s great nephew, Joe G. Patrick II, spoke at the podium about his great uncle.
Patrick told those in attendance that for 15 years he would visit Fournier’s post with his grandfather, every year on Fournier’s June 21st birthday.
“William is one of the few congressional Medal of Honor recipients who’s listed on three state rosters because he signed up in Maine, lived in Rhode Island and then originally raised his right hand again in Connecticut. So, all three claim him,” Patrick said. “But, he’s a son of South Kingstown, we’re very clear about that.”
Serving as a gunner at Mount Austen, Guadalcanal, Solomons Islands, Fournier survived an attack by the Japanese in January 1943 and helped save the lives of a squadron in the surprise attack. Fournier died one month later and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on October 28, 1943. Patrick’s mother was born a day after on the 29th. For this reason, Patrick’s grandfather called her “The Grieving Baby.”
Patrick’s grandfather visited his brother’s post for the last time in 1986. Patrick helped him into his Sunday clothes and put his glasses on — the same glasses Patrick wore to the ceremony on Saturday.
“I helped him put these glasses on,” Patrick said through a shaky voice.
Patrick still visits the post each summer, wearing the same glasses.
“As a family member of those who are honored today, this really means a lot – this is huge,” Patrick said. “Just to hear our loved one’s names and remembered again.”
Ltc. James Haldeman spoke in honor of Cpl. David Champagne, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by Dwight D. Eisenhower in July 1953. Champagne served in Korea as a fire team leader for the Marines. Champagne sacrificed himself for his team by grabbing a live grenade and throwing it toward the enemy.
“It exploded as it left his hand and hurled him out of the trench,” Haldeman said. “While thus exposed to enemy fire, he was mortally wounded … His heroic actions served to inspire all who observed him and reflect the highest credit upon himself and the United States naval service. He gallantly gave his life to this country.”
Babcock served in the Civil War and was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Grover Cleveland in 1895.
Five Rhode Island residents who went missing in action serving the country were remembered at the event with a tolling of the bell and a wreath-laying ceremony; Lt. Stuart T. Cooper, Col. Curtis A. Eaton, Lt. Victor M. Gadrow, Ltjg., Peter H. Hazard, 1st-Lt., and Richard L. McNulty.
“I’m proud to be in this community,” Bishop Wallace Hazard said, as bagpiper Debbie Kane played “Amazing Grace” in the distance. “It brings back memories during the Vietnam War. A lot of my colleagues around the country didn’t return … We shall never forget this. And I will do my best to continue to never forget their sacrifice.”
